Shubman Gill Injury Rehab Set To Begin At BCCI Facility, Expected To Hit The Nets Soon: Report

KL Rahul has taken charge of the Indian team for the on-going IND vs SA ODI series with Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury.

Now, according to a report by Times of India, Gill is set to start rehab in Bengaluru at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. It is also stated that he is expected to start batting in the nets at the facility under the watch of BCCI's medical team this week.

The TOI report quoted an unnamed official stating this:

"There are no red flags at the moment and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park but it will not be a rushed process."

"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready,"

What Happened To Shubman Gill?

Shubman Gill kicked off the first India vs South Africa Test match, in Kolkata, as usual. He was on the field for almost the entirety of Day 1, and then came out to bat early on Day 2.

After facing three balls and scoring a four off one of them, Gill was seen in discomfort, holding the back of his neck.

Soon enough, the Indian skipper was taken off the field, and it was later learnt that he had to be hospitalized, having sustained neck spasms.

While he was discharged relatively quickly, Gill was ruled out of the match, and subsequently from the Test series, which India lost 2-0.

He also misses the India vs South Africa ODI series, with KL Rahul taking up the reins, and Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing him in the opening slot with Rohit Sharma.

