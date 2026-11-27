The second Test between India and New Zealand is underway in Christchurch, with the hosts batting first. India's fast bowlers made an impressive start, picking up crucial middle-order wickets to bring the visitors back into the contest.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a remarkable milestone without facing a single delivery in the match. He has gone past legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and equalled a world record. Here's a closer look at his achievement.

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves a remarkable milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut against the West Indies on July 12, 2020, and has since established himself as a regular member of India's Test side. The Christchurch match against New Zealand marks his 33rd Test appearance.

Interestingly, Jaiswal has played all his first 33 Test matches at different venues. With this achievement, he has equalled former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's record of playing his first 33 Tests at 33 different grounds.

In the process, Jaiswal has moved ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, who played his first 32 Test matches at different venues after making his debut in 1989. Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath features next on the list, having played his first 24 Tests at different grounds.

Sanjay Manjrekar's record could soon be broken

Jaiswal may not hold the joint record for long, as he is expected to move ahead of Manjrekar in India's next Test assignment.

India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against Australia in early 2027. The opening match is scheduled for January 21 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Jaiswal is yet to feature in a Test match at this venue.

If he plays in the series opener, he will register his 34th Test appearance at a different venue and move ahead of Manjrekar.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test career so far

Although Jaiswal has yet to establish himself as a regular member of India's ODI and T20I teams, he has made a strong impression in Test cricket as an opening batter.

He has scored 2,697 runs in 32 Test matches at an impressive average of 48.16. His tally includes seven centuries, 14 half-centuries and two double centuries. His highest individual score in the format is 214 runs.