India A's campaign in the 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament has come to a disappointing end. The team suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka despite putting up an impressive 317 runs on the scoreboard. Centuries from both Sri Lankan opening batters helped their side chase down the target comfortably and book a place in the final.

Following the defeat, India A captain Tilak Varma looked visibly dejected and spoke about the factors that contributed to the loss.

'We failed to execute our plans'

Tilak Varma admitted that India A could not execute the strategy they had discussed before the match. He credited the Sri Lankan openers for their outstanding performances and acknowledged that none of his bowling options could make an impact.

He said, “Credit goes to the Sri Lankan team for the win; both their openers played exceptionally well. I tried all my bowling options, but it was simply a bad day for us - nothing seemed to work. I had told my players that the first 15 overs would be crucial. If we could have restricted them to six runs per over or less, it would have been ideal, as the pitch tends to slow down later on. That was our plan, but we failed to execute it effectively.”

'Bowling department needs improvement'

The India A skipper also highlighted the need to work on the team's bowling performance. According to Tilak, the target of 318 was competitive, particularly considering how the pitch behaved as the innings progressed. He also pointed out that losing three quick wickets had put the team under pressure.

He added, “We felt that a score around 320-330 would be competitive. The wicket slowed down after the first 20 overs; initially, the ball was coming onto the bat nicely, but later, it started arriving with less pace. We also lost three quick wickets, which proved costly. We did manage a strong comeback later, and overall, our batting unit performed quite well. As for our bowling, we need to reflect - whether in the dressing room or back home - because we certainly need to improve in that area.”

Sri Lankan openers produce match-winning centuries

Batting first, India A posted 317/8 in their allotted overs. Abhishek Sharma, captain Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed scored valuable half-centuries, while young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with 40 runs.

In response, Sri Lanka made light work of the 318-run target, thanks to a sensational opening partnership. Lasith Croospulle smashed 116 off 107 deliveries, while Sineth Jayawardene scored 105 from just 70 balls. The duo added 174 runs for the opening wicket, putting Sri Lanka firmly in control of the chase. India A eventually suffered an eight-wicket defeat, bringing their Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign to an end.