Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speaker threatened ICJ over Hasina's non-extradition from India.

Hasina plans December 16 return; government requires legal extradition.

Speaker questioned India's 1971 war role, alleging colonial status.

Ahmed advocated Kashmir dispute resolution according to United Nations.

Bangladesh may approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if India does not extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country's Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said, according to a BBC Urdu report. Ahmed made the statement while speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday during his six-day visit to Pakistan.

"If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice," Ahmed said. He added that Hasina would be arrested and sent to jail if she returned to Bangladesh.

The remarks come amid renewed attention on Hasina's possible return to Dhaka. The Awami League chief recently said she was seeking to return to Bangladesh on December 16. However, the country's current government has rejected the prospect of her return outside a legal extradition process, maintaining that only a lawful handover would be acceptable.

Bangladesh Speaker Targets India Over 1971 War

During his interaction with journalists in Islamabad, Ahmed also questioned India's role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He claimed that New Delhi had not helped the Bengali people during the conflict but had instead played a significant role in weakening Pakistan.

The speaker further alleged that Bangladesh had effectively become a "colony" of India during Hasina's 15-year tenure, claiming that the country's people had suffered considerably under the arrangement.

"Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh had become a colony of a neighbouring country, causing severe hardship to its people," he was quoted as saying by BBC Urdu.

Ahmed also commented on the Kashmir dispute, saying it should be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Sheikh Hasina Announces December 16 Return Plan

Earlier this week, Hasina said she was seeking to return to Dhaka on December 16, a date that carries considerable significance in Bangladesh.

December 16 is celebrated as Victory Day, or Bijoy Dibosh, in Bangladesh. It marks the end of the 1971 Liberation War and the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka, which led to the creation of an independent Bangladesh.

Hasina's proposed return has drawn criticism from the current government, which has maintained that she can come back only through a legal extradition process. The latest remarks by Ahmed have added another dimension to the diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka.