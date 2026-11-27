At an age when most aspiring cricketers are still dreaming of making it into a Ranji Trophy squad, Bihar's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already achieved something extraordinary on the IPL stage. He made his IPL debut at just 14 and went on to smash a sensational century off only 35 balls, bringing him into the spotlight worldwide and earning admiration from several cricketing greats.

However, the discussion around the young prodigy has now moved beyond his IPL exploits. One question that has captured the imagination of cricket fans is whether Vaibhav could become one of the youngest cricketers to represent India at the international level. He will turn 16 on March 27, 2027.

Interestingly, his horoscope points towards two potentially significant phases in 2027. According to astrological calculations, the planetary periods (Dasha) and planetary movements (Gochar) between January 25 and April 6, 2027, and the period beginning December 11, 2027, could bring important developments in his career.

Chaturgrahi Yoga: The planetary combination behind a promising career

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011, in Samastipur, Bihar. According to the horoscope analysis, he has Gemini ascendant (Mithun Lagna), Sagittarius moon sign (Dhanu Rashi) and Purvashadha as his birth star (Nakshatra).

One of the most significant features of his birth chart is the tenth house, which represents career, professional achievements and reputation. The Sun, Mercury, Mars and Jupiter are positioned together in Pisces in this house, forming a Chaturgrahi Yoga.

The combination of the Sun and Mars is particularly noteworthy. The Sun rules the third house, associated with courage and determination, while Mars governs the sixth house of competition and the eleventh house of gains. Their association with the tenth house is considered favourable for individuals pursuing highly competitive professions, including sports.

Hamsa Mahapurusha Yoga: Jupiter's role in his Kundli

Among the five Mahapurusha Yogas in Vedic astrology, Hamsa Yoga is regarded as particularly auspicious. Vaibhav's horoscope features Jupiter, the planet associated with wisdom and expansion, in its own sign of Pisces in the tenth house. This placement fulfils the basic conditions for Hamsa Mahapurusha Yoga.

However, there is an important astrological detail. Jupiter is combust (Asta), meaning its strength and influence need to be assessed alongside other planetary positions before drawing conclusions about the yoga.

According to the Shadbala (six-fold planetary strength) calculations, the Sun has a strength of 10.32 Rupa, followed by Jupiter at 8.87 and Mars at 5.59. The Sun emerges as the strongest planet in his chart, an association that astrologers often connect with confidence, courage and a fearless approach.

Mercury, meanwhile, is the ascendant lord (Lagnesh) but has fallen below the prescribed minimum strength and is positioned in its debilitated sign. Although Jupiter's placement in its own sign fulfils an important condition for Neecha-bhanga (cancellation of debilitation), it does not completely eliminate Mercury's weakness.

From an astrological perspective, this suggests that despite the potential for major achievements, continuous efforts towards improving batting technique and maintaining consistency will remain important.

What were the planetary positions when Vaibhav scored his 35-ball century?

On April 28, 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned the cricketing world by scoring a century off just 35 deliveries against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. His horoscope was then passing through the Sun Mahadasha, Venus Antardasha and Mercury Pratyantardasha.

Astrologically, these planetary periods represent courage and effort (Sun), talent and fortune (Venus), and personality and self-expression (Mercury). Their combined influence is interpreted as a favourable configuration that coincided with his breakthrough performance.

However, the association between a past sporting achievement and planetary positions should not be treated as definitive evidence of future success.

As of November 3, 2026, Vaibhav entered the Rahu Antardasha under the Moon Mahadasha. This phase will continue until May 3, 2028. In Vedic astrology, Rahu is often associated with sudden developments, unexpected opportunities and unconventional achievements.

January 25, 2027: Why could this period be significant for Vaibhav?

The beginning of 2027 could mark an important phase in Vaibhav's astrological calendar. His Jupiter Pratyantardasha is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2027. A day later, on January 25, Jupiter is expected to enter Cancer, its sign of exaltation, while in retrograde motion.

From Cancer, Jupiter's ninth aspect will fall directly on the tenth house of Vaibhav's birth chart, where four planets are already positioned. At the same time, Saturn will be transiting Pisces, bringing the career house under the influence of both Jupiter and Saturn.

According to the astrological interpretation, January 25 to April 6, 2027, could bring fresh opportunities, wider recognition and an important development in his cricketing journey.

However, there is another factor to consider. Jupiter's transit through Cancer places it in the eighth house from Vaibhav's Sagittarius Moon sign. Therefore, this period should not automatically be interpreted as one without obstacles or challenges.

IPL 2027: Will Vaibhav face his biggest test yet?

The 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League could be a significant examination of Vaibhav's abilities. Opposing teams now have sufficient footage and information to study his batting strengths, weaknesses and scoring patterns.

His biggest challenge will be to reproduce his earlier performances while adapting to different bowling attacks, match situations and playing conditions.

Between April 6 and July 2, 2027, Saturn's Pratyantardasha will operate within the Moon-Rahu planetary period. During this phase, Saturn is expected to move from Pisces into Aries on June 3. Aries is considered Saturn's debilitated sign (Neecha Rashi).

His birth chart's Ashtakavarga assigns Aries 26 points, while Saturn's individual Bhinnashtakavarga score for the sign stands at just two points.

Additionally, the Tajik Varshaphala (annual horoscope) beginning on March 27 indicates that Mercury and Ketu will govern the initial planetary periods.

Consequently, Saturn's entry into the house of gains alone should not be considered a guarantee of record-breaking performances. The April-June period could bring some impressive innings, but fluctuations in form and difficult challenges are also possible, according to this astrological reading.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 2027 astrological calendar: Important dates

The following periods have been identified as significant in his horoscope:

- January 25 to April 6: Potential new opportunities, recognition and career developments.

- April 6 to July 2: A demanding phase that could test his competitive spirit and consistency.

- July 2 to September 18: A period associated with technical improvements and new experiences.

- September 18 to October 20: A relatively mixed phase.

- October 20 to December 10: Increased competition alongside potential career opportunities.

- After December 11: The beginning of another important window for career developments.

December 2027: Could the biggest breakthrough arrive towards the end of the year?

The final months of 2027 could also hold considerable astrological significance for Vaibhav. On November 26, 2027, Jupiter is expected to enter Virgo (Kanya Rashi). From there, its seventh aspect will once again fall on the tenth house of his birth chart, which represents career and professional achievements.

Before this, Saturn is expected to turn retrograde on October 20 and move back into Pisces.

Another important development is scheduled for December 11. According to his Tajik Varshaphala, a Jupiter Dasha will begin on this date and continue until January 28, 2028. Jupiter is positioned in an exalted state in the annual chart.

The combined interpretation of his birth horoscope, annual forecast and planetary transits points towards a potentially important achievement or a new career opportunity in December 2027.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wear India's blue jersey in 2027?

The astrological calculations highlight two important windows in 2027: January 25 to April 6 and the period beginning December 11. Both phases are considered significant for opportunities, recognition and professional growth.

These periods could provide Vaibhav with opportunities to attract the attention of selectors and showcase his abilities on a bigger stage.

However, an Indian senior-team call-up cannot be guaranteed through horoscope readings. His selection will ultimately depend on his performances, fitness, experience and the requirements of the national team.

The biggest challenge for Vaibhav in 2027 will be to turn his explosive batting into sustained performances across formats and conditions. Scoring another quick century might grab headlines, but maintaining consistency over an extended period will be crucial to his development.

If he manages to achieve that, 2027 could become another important milestone in his journey towards establishing himself in Indian cricket.

Disclaimer: The information presented above is based on astrological beliefs and general interpretations. ABP Live does not independently endorse or verify these predictions. Astrology should not be considered a scientifically established method of forecasting sporting achievements or career outcomes. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any such information.