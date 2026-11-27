CBSE Three-Language Policy: The Supreme Court has clarified that students studying in CBSE schools can retain the language combinations they have already selected under the board's three-language policy. Students who opted for two languages can continue with the same arrangement, while those who chose three languages can continue studying all three.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the clarification while hearing petitions challenging the introduction of the three-language formula in CBSE-affiliated schools, LiveLaw reported.

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Students Need Not Change Existing Language Choices

As per reports, the court's latest clarification addresses concerns over whether students would have to change their language combinations following the implementation of the revised policy.

According to the order, students who have already chosen two languages can continue with those subjects. Similarly, students who selected three languages will not be required to drop any of them.

The Bench also made it clear that schools cannot compel students to modify their existing language choices on the grounds of implementing the new policy.

Why Did CBSE Seek A Modification?

The clarification followed a plea by CBSE seeking changes to the Supreme Court's September 28 order. The board argued that the exemption granted to students of Classes 6 to 9 needed reconsideration, as several students had already opted for three-language combinations.

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What Is CBSE's Three-Language Policy?

As per reports, the framework introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 requires students to study three languages (R1, R2 and R3), with at least two being Indian languages.

Foreign languages such as English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic can be chosen as a third language or an optional fourth subject.

The policy also provides exemptions and relaxations for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), students returning from abroad, those studying in CBSE schools outside India and students transferring between states.

CBSE introduced the framework through an initial circular. Its compulsory implementation began for Class 9 in the 2026–27 academic session, alongside its rollout for Class 6.

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