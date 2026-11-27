Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contrasting remarks intensify the BJP's UP leadership debate.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday appeared to back Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the growing debate over who will lead the BJP in the state after the 2027 Assembly elections. Describing Adityanath as the highest face of Hindutva, Raut said he was confident the chief minister would continue in office after the polls.

"If Yogi ji has declared himself (as CM face), it is commendable. He is a capable man, and we too love Yogi ji. Yogi ji is a face of Hindutva that stands at the very top, and if there is no Yogi, there is no UP," Raut said.

He added that Adityanath's remarks reflected his confidence that the BJP would secure a majority in Uttar Pradesh and that most newly elected party MLAs would support him as their leader.

BJP's UP Chief Ministerial Face Debate Intensifies

Raut's apparent endorsement has brought the BJP's leadership question in Uttar Pradesh into sharper focus. While Adityanath remains the party's most prominent leader in the state, recent remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have fuelled speculation over whether the BJP will project the incumbent CM ahead of the 2027 elections.

Maurya had indicated that the party had not formally settled on a chief ministerial candidate, saying the decision would be taken by elected MLAs after the Assembly polls. His comments have provided the Opposition with an opportunity to question the BJP's position on its leadership in the state.

The contrasting signals have raised questions over whether Adityanath will automatically remain the party's choice or whether the BJP will leave the decision to its legislative party after the election results.

What Keshav Prasad Maurya Said About BJP's CM Face

On Wednesday, Maurya said the BJP contests elections on the party symbol rather than projecting an individual as its chief ministerial face. He maintained that the next chief minister would be selected after the results through the party's established organisational process.

"The BJP's face at the time of elections is the lotus flower, and elections are contested based on the lotus flower. After the elections, when MLAs are elected, their meeting is held, and central observers arrive," Maurya said, according to ANI.

When asked whether he could be a contender for the chief minister's post, the deputy CM said no individual could decide the matter. He also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, describing them as "private limited companies".

"We have a system here. Whenever the leader of the legislative party is chosen, central observers come after the election. Whatever happens, you will find out in 2027," Maurya added.