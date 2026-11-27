New Zealand finished day 1 of IND vs NZ 2nd Test at 246/5, with Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Tom Latham top-scored with 59, while Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell contributed 31 runs apiece. Akash Deep was India's leading wicket-taker, claiming two scalps.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Test. Gurnoor Brar, who made his Test debut in the match, opened his wicket account in red-ball cricket by dismissing Devon Conway. Despite losing the toss, New Zealand made a positive start, with Tom Latham and Conway adding 77 runs for the opening wicket.

New Zealand lose 3 wickets without adding a run

The hosts were in a commanding position at one stage, having lost just one wicket for 110 runs. However, things changed dramatically at the same score as New Zealand lost their second, third and fourth wickets without adding another run.

Akash Deep first dismissed well-set opener Tom Latham for 59. Anshul Kamboj then removed Henry Nicholls, while Akash Deep struck again to send Rachin Ravindra back to the pavilion for a nine-ball duck.

Session-by-session breakdown

On Day 1, New Zealand scored 246 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 85 overs.

- First session - 77 runs scored in 26 overs, with 1 wicket falling.

- Second session - 54 runs scored in 24 overs, with 3 wickets falling.

- Third session - 115 runs scored in 35 overs, with 1 wicket falling.

New Zealand bounce back after slipping to 110/4

The second session of the opening day was the only period in which India managed to dominate. The visitors bowled 24 overs, conceded just 54 runs and picked up three wickets. At the end of the first two sessions, New Zealand were struggling at 131/4 after 50 overs.

However, the hosts staged a strong comeback in the final session, scoring 115 runs in 35 overs while losing just one wicket. A valuable 62-run partnership between Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand regain momentum and put India under pressure.

India's bowling performance

Akash Deep has been India's most successful bowler so far, picking up two wickets. Anshul Kamboj, Washington Sundar and debutant Gurnoor Brar have claimed one wicket each. Meanwhile, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless on the opening day.