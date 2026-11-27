The second Test between India and New Zealand has got underway in Christchurch, with one change to India's playing XI. Young pacer Gurnoor Brar has replaced Prasidh Krishna and is making his Test debut. However, the biggest talking point from the team selection is Mohammed Siraj's continued absence.

The experienced fast bowler has once again failed to find a place in the playing XI, despite his impressive record in overseas conditions. The decision has raised eyebrows, considering his consistent contributions to India's Test bowling attack.

Six-year streak comes to an end

Mohammed Siraj is India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. He has picked up 43 wickets in 11 matches, placing him fourth on the overall wicket-takers' list.

Siraj was included in India's squad for New Zealand tour, which featured five ODIs and two Test matches. However, he featured in just one ODI and has now missed out on both opportunities in the Test series.

Since making his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020, Mohammed Siraj had featured in every overseas Test series played by India. His omission from the entire India vs New Zealand Test series therefore brings a six-year streak to an end. Despite Christchurch conditions traditionally offering assistance to fast bowlers, the team management has opted to leave the experienced pacer out once again.

Mohammed Kaif questions Siraj's exclusion

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has also expressed his disappointment over Siraj's continued omission. He admitted that he found it difficult to understand why one of India's most reliable fast bowlers was not being considered for the playing XI.

Sharing his views on social media, Kaif wrote, “It is quite hard to believe. Mohammed Siraj, one of Team India's fastest bowlers, has once again been left out of the playing XI. Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj should be the first choice for Team India's Test bowling attack in overseas conditions. Morne Morkel himself has described Siraj as a world-class bowler and noted that he has been bowling well. Despite this, he has not been given an opportunity.”

India's playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, and Jasprit Bumrah.