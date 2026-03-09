Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

In the wake of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered an emotional and candid address during the post-match presentation. Reflecting on a two-year journey that began with his appointment after the 2024 triumph, SKY credited the collective belief of the team and the unwavering support of BCCI.

Here is the breakdown of Indian skipper’s victory speech:

1. On the Journey and Venue

Suryakumar emphasized that this win was not an overnight success but the result of a long-term vision.

The Faith: "It will take a little while to sink in. I'm incredibly happy with everything that’s happened. It’s been a long road that started after 2024 when the BCCI and Jay Shah (then Secretary) showed immense faith in my leadership."

Ahmedabad Redemption: "Winning here at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a special feeling. We’ve played consistent cricket for two years, following the same winning habits we established during the last World Cup."

2. Backing the "World No. 1s"

The captain took a moment to silence critics by highlighting the tactical decisions that defined India’s campaign.

Sanju’s Impact: "The timing was perfect for Sanju Samson to come in; he’s been reaping the rewards of his incredible hard work."

The Core: "In Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma, we have World No. 1 players. Along with veterans like Hardik and Axar, who have been pillars of this system for so long, they know exactly what the team needs."

3. The "National Treasure": Jasprit Bumrah

The highest praise was reserved for Player of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah. Echoing Sanju Samson’s sentiments from earlier in the tournament, SKY hailed the pacer as a once-in-a-generation talent.

The Robot: "I can call him a national treasure right now. He’s like a robot - he knows exactly what needs to be done and how to do it under the highest pressure. He is a special character who carries this entire bowling unit with him."

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Suryakumar Yadav's leadership journey for the T20 World Cup begin?

Suryakumar Yadav's leadership journey for the T20 World Cup began after India's triumph in the 2024 tournament. The BCCI showed immense faith in his captaincy then.

Where did India win the T20 World Cup 2026?

India won the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's a special feeling to achieve this victory at this venue.

Who did Suryakumar Yadav highlight as World No. 1 players in the team?

Suryakumar Yadav identified Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma as World No. 1 players. He also mentioned the contributions of veterans like Hardik and Axar.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say about Jasprit Bumrah?

Suryakumar Yadav hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a national treasure and compared him to a robot for his ability to perform under pressure. He stated Bumrah carries the entire bowling unit.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 12:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup 2026
