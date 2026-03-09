Suryakumar Yadav's leadership journey for the T20 World Cup began after India's triumph in the 2024 tournament. The BCCI showed immense faith in his captaincy then.
'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
In the wake of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered an emotional and candid address during the post-match presentation. Reflecting on a two-year journey that began with his appointment after the 2024 triumph, SKY credited the collective belief of the team and the unwavering support of BCCI.
Here is the breakdown of Indian skipper’s victory speech:
1. On the Journey and Venue
The Faith: "It will take a little while to sink in. I'm incredibly happy with everything that’s happened. It’s been a long road that started after 2024 when the BCCI and Jay Shah (then Secretary) showed immense faith in my leadership."
Ahmedabad Redemption: "Winning here at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a special feeling. We’ve played consistent cricket for two years, following the same winning habits we established during the last World Cup."
2. Backing the "World No. 1s"
The captain took a moment to silence critics by highlighting the tactical decisions that defined India’s campaign.
Sanju’s Impact: "The timing was perfect for Sanju Samson to come in; he’s been reaping the rewards of his incredible hard work."
The Core: "In Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma, we have World No. 1 players. Along with veterans like Hardik and Axar, who have been pillars of this system for so long, they know exactly what the team needs."
3. The "National Treasure": Jasprit Bumrah
The highest praise was reserved for Player of the Match, Jasprit Bumrah. Echoing Sanju Samson’s sentiments from earlier in the tournament, SKY hailed the pacer as a once-in-a-generation talent.
The Robot: "I can call him a national treasure right now. He’s like a robot - he knows exactly what needs to be done and how to do it under the highest pressure. He is a special character who carries this entire bowling unit with him."
