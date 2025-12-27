Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli’s Ruthless Record Against Kiwis Explored

IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli’s Ruthless Record Against Kiwis Explored

Check Virat Kohli’s ODI record against New Zealand ahead of the IND vs NZ 2026 series, including runs, centuries, average, schedule, and squad update details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India will kick off 2026 with a One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand at home.

Three matches will be played in this series, and while the hosts are yet to reveal their squad, Virat Kohli, their best batsman in the modern era of cricket, is expected to be a part of it. 

He scored two tons and a half century in the recent 50-over series against South Africa, and then another ton in his Vijay Hazare Trophy return.

While we wait for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reveal the IND vs NZ ODI series squad, let's take a look at Kohli's record against this opposition in this format.

Virat Kohli vs New Zealand In ODIs

As of this writing, Virat Kohli has played 33 ODI innings against New Zealand. Here's what his stats look like against the Kiwis:

Runs Scored - 1,657

Highest Score - 154

100s - 6

50s - 9

Average - 55.23

Strike Rate - 95.50

It is also worth noting that he has hit 148 fours and 24 sixes against New Zealand in the 50-over format.

Given the form that Kohli is in right now, he could enjoy another great series against the Kiwis, which starts in a few weeks from now, provided he is a part of the squad.

Notably, as per a recent report by the Times Of India, BCCI could announce India's ODI squad on either January 3 or 4, 2026. Whether that turns out to be correct or not remains to be seen.

Check Out: India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

Here are the match dates, time, and venues of all three upcoming IND vs NZ ODIs:

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Jan 11, 2026 - Vadodra International Cricket Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Jan 14, 2026 - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

IND v NZ 3rd ODI: Holkar Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

This series will be followed by a five-match IND vs NZ T20I series.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand Virat Kohli Records IND Vs NZ ODIs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces Nationwide MGNREGA Protest
CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces MGNREGA Agitation
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
Celebrities
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh
Business
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Gold Smashes All Records, Hits Rs 1.40 Lakh For The First Time Ever
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget