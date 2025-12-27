IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli’s Ruthless Record Against Kiwis Explored

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India will kick off 2026 with a One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand at home.

Three matches will be played in this series, and while the hosts are yet to reveal their squad, Virat Kohli, their best batsman in the modern era of cricket, is expected to be a part of it.

He scored two tons and a half century in the recent 50-over series against South Africa, and then another ton in his Vijay Hazare Trophy return.

While we wait for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reveal the IND vs NZ ODI series squad, let's take a look at Kohli's record against this opposition in this format.

Virat Kohli vs New Zealand In ODIs

As of this writing, Virat Kohli has played 33 ODI innings against New Zealand. Here's what his stats look like against the Kiwis:

Runs Scored - 1,657

Highest Score - 154

100s - 6

50s - 9

Average - 55.23

Strike Rate - 95.50

It is also worth noting that he has hit 148 fours and 24 sixes against New Zealand in the 50-over format.

Given the form that Kohli is in right now, he could enjoy another great series against the Kiwis, which starts in a few weeks from now, provided he is a part of the squad.

Notably, as per a recent report by the Times Of India, BCCI could announce India's ODI squad on either January 3 or 4, 2026. Whether that turns out to be correct or not remains to be seen.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

Here are the match dates, time, and venues of all three upcoming IND vs NZ ODIs:

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Jan 11, 2026 - Vadodra International Cricket Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Jan 14, 2026 - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

IND v NZ 3rd ODI: Holkar Stadium (1:30 PM IST)

This series will be followed by a five-match IND vs NZ T20I series.