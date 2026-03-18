NDA Finalises Assam Seat-Sharing Formula, BJP Likely To Contest 89 Seats: Sources

The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with the BJP expected to contest the majority of seats while leaving a smaller share for its allies. According to sources, the arrangement has been broadly agreed ahead of the polls scheduled for April 9. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that talks are in the final stage and said the alliance is working to ensure a coordinated strategy, aiming to repeat its previous electoral success in the state.

Seat Deal Finalised

Assam has 126 Assembly constituencies, and under the proposed formula BJP is likely to contest 89 seats. Alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) may be allotted 26 seats, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) could contest 11 seats, taking the total share of BJP allies to 37 constituencies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the distribution had been worked out after discussions within the NDA and consultations with the BJP’s central leadership. He added that the formal announcement would follow once the remaining details of the electoral strategy are settled.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated after a meeting of the BJP’s central election committee that the party would fight the bulk of the seats, while ensuring that allies receive a fair share to maintain unity within the coalition.

Focus On Repeat Victory

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had contested 92 seats, while the AGP fought 26 and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) contested eight. The NDA returned to power with 75 seats, marking the first time a non-Congress alliance retained power in Assam for a second consecutive term.

The BJP alone won 60 seats, while the AGP secured nine, helping the alliance comfortably cross the majority mark in the 126-member House. Seat-sharing has traditionally played a crucial role in Assam politics, particularly in regions such as Bodoland, where regional parties hold significant influence.

CM Sarma said the alliance is preparing to contest the upcoming election in a coordinated manner to ensure better results. With the polling date approaching, political activity has intensified across the state, and parties have begun finalising candidates as well as campaign plans for what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

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