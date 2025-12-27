Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return

India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return

Shubman Gill, who missed the ODI series against South Africa due to injury, has now fully recovered and has begun batting practice.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
After sweeping South Africa in both the ODI and T20I series, Team India is set to welcome New Zealand for its first assignment of 2026. The home series will see the Black Caps play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals against India.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to once again anchor the batting in the ODI leg, while Shubman Gill, who has resumed training, is set to lead the side. There is also speculation around a possible return for Shreyas Iyer.

When Will Team India Be Announced?

As per a report by The Times of India, BCCI is expected to announce India’s ODI squad for New Zealand ODIs on January 3 or 4.

Shubman Gill, who missed the ODI series against South Africa due to injury, has now fully recovered and has begun batting practice. He is expected to captain the team in the upcoming series. However, Iyer’s inclusion remains uncertain after he sustained an injury while fielding during the Australia tour.

IND vs NZ head to head record in ODIs

In ODI cricket, India and New Zealand share a fiercely competitive history. Out of 118 matches played, India holds a slight edge with 60 wins, while New Zealand has secured 50 victories.

Also, one match ended in a tie, and seven resulted in no result. Their rivalry is most intense during ICC tournaments, where the Black Caps have frequently challenged the Men in Blue.

India’s Dominant Showing Against South Africa

India delivered a commanding performance in the ODI series against South Africa, led by brilliant batting from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli struck two centuries and a half-century in the three-match series, while Rohit impressed with his aggressive stroke play.

With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav proved decisive, claiming nine wickets in three matches and consistently troubling the South African batters. Team India will be keen to carry the same momentum into the New Zealand series.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
IND Vs NZ Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ ODIs India Vs New Zealand ODI Series India ODI Squad Announcement
