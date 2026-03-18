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HomeNewsIndiaCong Chief Kharge’s ‘Mohabbat Humse...' Joke Leaves PM Smiling In Rajya Sabha-WATCH

Cong Chief Kharge’s ‘Mohabbat Humse...' Joke Leaves PM Smiling In Rajya Sabha-WATCH

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the retiring members of the Upper House, saying that there is “no full stop in politics” and that their experience would continue to guide the nation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a light-hearted remark about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda during the farewell ceremony for retiring members. The brief moment of humour came during an otherwise formal session in which the Prime Minister praised senior parliamentarians and urged newly elected MPs to learn from their decades of experience in public life.

Kharge’s Joke Draws Smiles

The exchange took place when Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking about his long association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Recalling that he had known Mr Gowda for more than five decades and had worked closely with him for many years, Mr Kharge joked that he did not know when their political paths began to change.

In a playful line that drew smiles across party benches, he said Mr Gowda had once shared affection with Congress but later “married Modi”. The remark, delivered in a friendly tone, prompted laughter from several members, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling at the comment.

Modi Pays Tribute To Veterans

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the retiring members of the Upper House, saying that there is “no full stop in politics” and that their experience would continue to guide the nation. He told them that public life always offers new opportunities to serve, even after completing a parliamentary term.

He also encouraged newly elected MPs to learn from senior leaders such as HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, noting that long years in Parliament help shape both debate and democratic traditions. He added that discussions in the House, even when marked by political differences, build mutual respect among members.

This year, 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha fell vacant, with 26 candidates elected unopposed and elections held for the remaining seats earlier this week. The farewell session marked the transition of members while highlighting the shared parliamentary legacy that continues beyond party lines.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Kharge Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Farewell
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