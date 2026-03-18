Cong Chief Kharge’s ‘Mohabbat Humse...' Joke Leaves PM Smiling In Rajya Sabha-WATCH

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a light-hearted remark about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda during the farewell ceremony for retiring members. The brief moment of humour came during an otherwise formal session in which the Prime Minister praised senior parliamentarians and urged newly elected MPs to learn from their decades of experience in public life.

Kharge’s Joke Draws Smiles

The exchange took place when Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking about his long association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Recalling that he had known Mr Gowda for more than five decades and had worked closely with him for many years, Mr Kharge joked that he did not know when their political paths began to change.

In a playful line that drew smiles across party benches, he said Mr Gowda had once shared affection with Congress but later “married Modi”. The remark, delivered in a friendly tone, prompted laughter from several members, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen smiling at the comment.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, HD Deve Gowda, Congress National President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I know Deve Gowda ji for more than 54 years and I worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened...' Wo mohabbat… pic.twitter.com/FTyNLCQIzB — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Modi Pays Tribute To Veterans

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the retiring members of the Upper House, saying that there is “no full stop in politics” and that their experience would continue to guide the nation. He told them that public life always offers new opportunities to serve, even after completing a parliamentary term.

He also encouraged newly elected MPs to learn from senior leaders such as HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, noting that long years in Parliament help shape both debate and democratic traditions. He added that discussions in the House, even when marked by political differences, build mutual respect among members.

This year, 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha fell vacant, with 26 candidates elected unopposed and elections held for the remaining seats earlier this week. The farewell session marked the transition of members while highlighting the shared parliamentary legacy that continues beyond party lines.

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