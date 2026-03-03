Explorer
Assam Polls: Congress Releases 42-Name List; Gaurav Gogoi To Contest Assembly Election
The Congress party has intensified preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections by releasing its first list of 42 candidates. Among the prominent names is Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, who will contest the Assembly polls.
Gogoi’s candidature signals the party’s strategic push to strengthen its position in the state by fielding senior leaders in key constituencies. The announcement marks a significant development in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections, as major parties begin finalising their line-ups.
