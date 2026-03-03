Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assam Polls: Congress Releases 42-Name List; Gaurav Gogoi To Contest Assembly Election

Assam Polls: Congress Releases 42-Name List; Gaurav Gogoi To Contest Assembly Election

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 09:10 PM (IST)

The Congress party has intensified preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections by releasing its first list of 42 candidates. Among the prominent names is Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, who will contest the Assembly polls.

Gogoi’s candidature signals the party’s strategic push to strengthen its position in the state by fielding senior leaders in key constituencies. The announcement marks a significant development in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections, as major parties begin finalising their line-ups.


(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
