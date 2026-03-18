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HomeSportsCricketTrio That Helped Abhishek Sharma Overcome T20 World Cup Struggles

Trio That Helped Abhishek Sharma Overcome T20 World Cup Struggles

After a string of ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma credited Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuvraj Singh for his match-winning 52 in the final.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Entering the T20 World Cup 2026, the expectations surrounding Abhishek Sharma were sky-high. Known for his fearless, explosive starts, the young southpaw was tipped to be India's X-factor. However, as the tournament progressed, the narrative shifted from "explosive" to "quiet." After failing to score in three consecutive matches, many questioned his place in the side—until the final in Ahmedabad changed everything.

In a candid interaction with Hindustan Times, Abhishek reflected on his mid-tournament slump and the three key figures, a "trio" of mentors, who ensured he didn't break under the pressure of the global stage.

The 18-Ball Redemption in Ahmedabad

Abhishek’s tournament was a rollercoaster of psychological grit. After a string of low scores, the left-hander silenced critics in the most high-stakes environment possible: the World Cup final against New Zealand. His blistering 52 off 21 balls, reaching his half-century in just 18 deliveries, provided the momentum India needed to secure the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

According to Abhishek via Hindustan Times, this turnaround was only possible because of the unwavering backing from the team’s leadership and his long-time mentor.

Support from Gambhir, Surya, and Yuvi Paaji

The young opener credited Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, and legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for keeping his confidence intact when his form deserted him.

"Surya bhai was with me throughout the tournament. Even after I was out for a duck, he clearly told me to play my natural game and not worry about the result. Getting such support from the captain makes a lot of difference," Abhishek told Hindustan Times.

Beyond the immediate dressing room, Abhishek remained in constant dialogue with Yuvraj Singh, who has mentored him since his U-19 days. As per Abhishek, Yuvraj's advice was focused on identity: "His message was clear: 'Don't change who you are as a player'. He told me that such tours come with aggressive players, but if you stick to your strengths, the runs will come."

Mental Fortitude

While the trophy is a career highlight, Abhishek insists the most valuable takeaway from the 2026 campaign was internal. The tournament served as a crash course in the psychological demands of elite-level cricket and the importance of emotional equilibrium.

"The World Cup teaches you very quickly how important mental strength and staying in the process are," Abhishek explained. "The biggest lesson for me has been how to stay balanced, not getting too carried away after a good innings or too discouraged after a bad one."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Abhishek Sharma's performance like in the T20 World Cup 2026 before the final?

Abhishek Sharma experienced a slump in form during the T20 World Cup 2026, failing to score in three consecutive matches. This led to questions about his place in the team.

How did Abhishek Sharma perform in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

In the final against New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma silenced critics with a blistering 52 off 21 balls, reaching his half-century in just 18 deliveries, providing crucial momentum for India's victory.

Who were the key figures that supported Abhishek Sharma during his mid-tournament slump?

Abhishek Sharma received crucial support from Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, and his long-time mentor Yuvraj Singh, who helped him maintain his confidence.

What advice did Yuvraj Singh give Abhishek Sharma during the tournament?

Yuvraj Singh advised Abhishek Sharma to stay true to his playing style and not change who he is as a player, assuring him that runs would come if he stuck to his strengths.

What was the most valuable takeaway for Abhishek Sharma from the T20 World Cup 2026?

Abhishek Sharma considers mental strength and emotional equilibrium to be his most significant takeaways from the tournament. He learned the importance of staying balanced and not getting too high or low after performances.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Gautam Gambhir Abhishek Sharma Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup 2026
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