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HomeSportsCricketKamran Akmal Insults 'Trophy Thief' Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss Against Bangladesh - Watch

Kamran Akmal Insults 'Trophy Thief' Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss Against Bangladesh - Watch

PAK vs BAN ODI Series: Kamran Akmal has taken a dig at Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan's series loss against Bangladesh, saying that if you can't win on the field, you won't get the trophy by stealing it.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal has taken a dig at PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who allegedly ran away with the 2025 Asia Cup trophy, which Team India won after defeating Pakistan. Akmal's comments came after Pakistan lost the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the ODI series that followed the T20 World Cup. In the decisive match, Bangladesh batted first and scored 290 runs, while Pakistan were bowled out for 279. Nahid Rana was named Player of the Series. After this defeat, Kamran Akmal, furious with his team, also took a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, whom fans call the trophy thief.

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What did Kamran Akmal say?

Former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal said on a TV show, "You won't win. Do you want to steal the ICC trophy? If you don't win against teams, you won't get the trophy that way." In his statement, Akmal also criticized the entire Pakistani team and the PCB. This statement about theft is being considered a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, who was accused of stealing the trophy after the Asia Cup final. India won the trophy after defeating Pakistan, but the captain refused to accept it from Naqvi. He then took the trophy with him and left the stadium.

Pakistan's performance in the T20 World Cup was also poor, with the team eliminated in the Super 8 round. Bangladesh was eliminated from the tournament after persisting in its stubbornness. India made history by winning the tournament, becoming the first country to win the T20 World Cup at home and becoming the champion twice in a row.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kamran Akmal criticize PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi?

Kamran Akmal criticized Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan's ODI series loss to Bangladesh, accusing him of implying trophy theft.

What was the outcome of the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the ODI series following the T20 World Cup.

What accusation was made against Mohsin Naqvi regarding the 2025 Asia Cup trophy?

Mohsin Naqvi was accused of 'running away' with the 2025 Asia Cup trophy after India defeated Pakistan in the final.

How did Pakistan perform in the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan had a poor performance in the T20 World Cup, being eliminated in the Super 8 round.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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PAK Vs BAN PCB Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh
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