IPL 2026 Ticket Booking: How To Buy Tickets Online Via BookMyShow & Zomato District

IPL 2026 Ticket Booking: The excitement for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League is building rapidly, with the tournament set to begin on March 28, 2026. The opening clash will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. As fans prepare for the new season, many are eager to know how they can book tickets for the matches - both online and offline.

Here’s a complete guide explaining the process, including how to book tickets through platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato.

Where Can You Book IPL Match Tickets?

So far, Board of Control for Cricket in India has not officially announced the full ticket sale details for IPL 2026. However, ticket sales are once again expected to be handled primarily through BookMyShow. The platform has already opened pre-sale registrations for matches involving Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on its website and app.

At the same time, the District by Zomato app has also started offering ticket booking options for some IPL matches. Once ticket sales go live for all fixtures, fans will also be able to purchase tickets directly from the official websites of the respective franchises.

How to Book IPL 2026 Tickets Online

Fans can book tickets for IPL 2026 through BookMyShow, the District app, or official website of their favorite franchise once sales begin. After visiting the platform, simply search for the specific IPL match you want to attend.

You can then choose your preferred stand, seat category, and price range. Most platforms also allow fans to pick seats through a stadium seating map, making it easier to select the best view.

Once your seat is selected, add the ticket to your cart and proceed to payment. Payments can be completed through credit cards, debit cards, UPI, net banking, or digital wallets. After successful payment, the e-ticket will be sent to your registered email address or mobile number, which must be shown at the stadium on match day.

Step-by-Step Process to Book Tickets

Visit the official platform: Open BookMyShow or District by Zomato.

Search for IPL 2026: Enter the tournament name in the search bar.

Select the match: Choose your preferred team or stadium.

Pick seats and ticket category: Select according to your budget.

Complete payment: Pay using UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

Receive your e-ticket: The ticket will be delivered via email, SMS, or inside app.