Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 Dead, 3 Injured After Massive Blaze At Residential Building In Palam

A devastating fire broke out in a building comprising a basement, ground floor, and four upper storeys, with a temporary tin shed on the roof. The lower levels—basement, ground, and first floors—were used for storing clothes and cosmetics, while the second and third floors were residential.

The presence of highly flammable materials is believed to have intensified the blaze, allowing it to spread rapidly through the structure.

9 Killed, 3 Injured After Jumping

Around nine people, including three children, lost their lives in the incident. Firefighters from the Delhi Fire Services recovered the victims and shifted them to a hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a building in the Palam area. Around 30 fire brigades are present at the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. Multiple casualties feared.



(Visual from the spot) pic.twitter.com/CJHMFxkJ8f — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

In the early moments of the fire, three individuals jumped from the building in an attempt to escape. They sustained injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire Breaks Out Near Palam

Metro Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, rushed to the scene after a blaze was reported in a building at Shri Ram Chowk, Gali Number-2, close to Palam Metro station early Tuesday morning. Officials from the fire control room said they received a distress call around 7 am and immediately deployed 30 fire tenders to the site.



Firefighters are working to rescue those trapped inside the building. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed that nearly a dozen individuals were stuck inside when the fire broke out. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, and authorities have said further information will be shared once the operation concludes.

Delhi Fire Service Brings Blaze Under Control

Fire officer S.K. Dua, speaking from the scene, said that approximately 30 vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze and carry out rescue operations. “The Delhi Fire Service has rescued nine people. We have taken out nine casualties and sent them all to the hospital. Before our arrival, two people had already jumped and were taken to the hospital by the public,” he explained. Dua noted that while the fire has been brought under control, cooling operations are still underway.



“Once that is completed, we will conduct another search and rescue to ensure nothing further remains. If there is any update, we will inform you,” he added. Describing the initial response, he said the first team arriving at the site encountered flames below and heavy smoke above. At present, those affected have been shifted to hospitals, though details of their condition are not yet known.