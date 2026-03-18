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HomeNewsWorldIran Confirms Larijani’s Death In Israeli Strike, Vows Retaliation; Security Chief's Coffin Reaches Tehran

Iran Confirms Larijani’s Death In Israeli Strike, Vows Retaliation; Security Chief's Coffin Reaches Tehran

Iran confirms death of Ali Larijani in Israeli strike, vows retaliation as tensions escalate and leaders pledge continued resistance.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 01:12 PM (IST)

Iran Declares Ali Larijani Death: Iran has officially confirmed the death of its national security chief, Ali Larijani, hours after Israel claimed responsibility for targeting him in an airstrike. The announcement was made on Tuesday, signalling a sharp escalation in tensions between the two regional rivals.

The Supreme National Security Council issued a statement mourning Larijani, describing him as “God’s righteous servant” and honouring him as a martyr. The statement, carried by AFP, called his death a profound loss for the country’s leadership and security establishment.

Ali Larijani Death Marks Major Blow to Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow over Larijani’s killing, calling it “bitter and upsetting.” In his condolence message, he highlighted Larijani’s long-standing role in shaping Iran’s political and security landscape.

Pezeshkian emphasised that Iran would not waver in its stance despite the loss. He reiterated that the country would “continue the path of defiance and resistance,” underlining Tehran’s determination to maintain its strategic posture.

Tehran Signals Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

In a strong warning, the Iranian leadership vowed to avenge Larijani’s “blood,” raising the prospect of further escalation in an already volatile region. The confirmation of his death follows Israel’s claim that it had carried out a targeted strike, intensifying fears of a broader confrontation.

Larijani, a veteran figure in Iranian politics and a former nuclear negotiator, was widely regarded as a key pillar within the country’s power structure. His killing is likely to have significant geopolitical implications as tensions continue to mount.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Israel Iran Conflict Ali Larijani
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