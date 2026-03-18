Iran Declares Ali Larijani Death: Iran has officially confirmed the death of its national security chief, Ali Larijani, hours after Israel claimed responsibility for targeting him in an airstrike. The announcement was made on Tuesday, signalling a sharp escalation in tensions between the two regional rivals.

The Supreme National Security Council issued a statement mourning Larijani, describing him as “God’s righteous servant” and honouring him as a martyr. The statement, carried by AFP, called his death a profound loss for the country’s leadership and security establishment.

Ali Larijani Death Marks Major Blow to Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow over Larijani’s killing, calling it “bitter and upsetting.” In his condolence message, he highlighted Larijani’s long-standing role in shaping Iran’s political and security landscape.

Pezeshkian emphasised that Iran would not waver in its stance despite the loss. He reiterated that the country would “continue the path of defiance and resistance,” underlining Tehran’s determination to maintain its strategic posture.

Tehran Signals Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

In a strong warning, the Iranian leadership vowed to avenge Larijani’s “blood,” raising the prospect of further escalation in an already volatile region. The confirmation of his death follows Israel’s claim that it had carried out a targeted strike, intensifying fears of a broader confrontation.

Larijani, a veteran figure in Iranian politics and a former nuclear negotiator, was widely regarded as a key pillar within the country’s power structure. His killing is likely to have significant geopolitical implications as tensions continue to mount.