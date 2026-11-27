The second Test between India and New Zealand is underway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up a wicket on the opening day, his bowling action grabbed attention. The Indian pacer, who usually runs in with the ball held in both hands, was spotted approaching the crease with his hands apart this time.

Bumrah's altered approach sparked a debate on social media, with fans sharing side-by-side images comparing his previous and current bowling styles. Many questioned whether the change was aimed at improving his performance or was simply a tactical experiment to trouble batters and take wickets.

Although his run-up remained as short as usual, Bumrah was seen running with his hands separated. However, his arm movement just before releasing the ball appeared unchanged. The noticeable difference was limited to his approach during the run-up. Some English commentators also suggested that the modified style could be an improvement on his earlier action.

WATCH VIDEO

🔴WTF JASPRIT BUMRAH SUDDENLY CHANGE HIS RUN-UP ACTION 🤯 - Side 1: Bumrah run-up in 1st Test match. - Side 2: Bumrah run-up in 2nd Test match. Hey @grok why Jasprit Bumrah suddenly change his run-up? https://t.co/CD5VxvZONH — Sam (@cricsam02) November 27, 2026

His footwork also appeared different in Christchurch. Bumrah would earlier take quick, short steps on his toes, but this time he was seen making small bounding movements while running in. Meanwhile, some critics questioned whether the pacer was past his best, citing an alleged drop in his pace and wicket-taking ability.

Unwanted record for Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless on the first day of the Christchurch Test, conceding 37 runs in 19 overs. He has now bowled 36.4 consecutive overs without taking a wicket in the ongoing series, marking the longest wicketless spell of his Test career.

His previous longest such stretch was 36 overs, recorded against New Zealand in the 2021 World Test Championship final.