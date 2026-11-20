The opening Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is being played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. However, India's team selection has become a major talking point, with experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj missing from the playing XI. His exclusion has surprised several fans and cricket experts, prompting questions about the team management's decision. A closer look at the numbers also makes the selection call difficult to understand, considering Siraj's impressive performances in recent years.

Siraj is currently India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. He has picked up 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.81. In comparison, Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 32 wickets in eight matches, while Ravindra Jadeja has taken 33 wickets in 11 appearances. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, has registered 21 wickets in six Tests at an average of around 36.

His performances over the last two years further highlight his importance to the Indian bowling attack. Siraj has collected 64 wickets in 17 Test matches during this period. Only Bumrah has matched that tally, having also taken 64 wickets, but in just 13 matches.

These numbers raise an important question about India's decision to leave Siraj out of the playing XI despite his consistent performances. The fast bowler was also among India's key performers during the recent tour of England, where he delivered several impressive spells.

Apart from Bumrah, Siraj has established himself as one of India's most dependable fast bowlers in Test cricket. Given his wicket-taking record and consistency, his omission from the Wellington Test has certainly sparked debate. The team management's decision could come under further scrutiny depending on how India's bowling attack performs in the match.