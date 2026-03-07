Watch: NZ Captain Mitchell Santner's Cold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 WC Final

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has stirred the pot ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final by issuing a statement reminiscent of Aussie captain Pat Cummins' famous pre-match vow in 2023. When asked if the Black Caps were ready to silence the massive home crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium, Santner delivered a calm yet chilling response.

"Yeah, we wouldn't mind breaking a billion hearts. Both are good teams and there will be a lot of pressure, but we back ourselves in one-off games."

Santner's comments come at a time when India is being touted as the overwhelming favorite to defend their title. However, the Kiwi skipper was quick to embrace his team's "dark horse" status.

Santner admitted the team is comfortable being labeled underdogs, stating, "We are kind of used to the tag now. It’s whether you want to call it that or not - we are here because we deserve to be."

Confidence from Semi-Final: Much of this bold energy stems from NZ's demolition of South Africa, where Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball century. Santner believes that if New Zealand plays their "perfect game," the venue or crowd won't matter.

The Ahmedabad Pressure: Acknowledging the 130,000 fans expected on Sunday, Santner noted that the pressure is equally shared, but the Black Caps are prepared to "adapt on the fly" to the conditions.

How Fans are Reacting

The "breaking hearts" quote has gone viral on social media, with many Indian fans drawing parallels to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Many fans feel Santner is using the same psychological tactics that helped Australia win in 2023.

India has a 0-4 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cups.