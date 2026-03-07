Santner stated that New Zealand wouldn't mind breaking a billion hearts to win the trophy. He acknowledged the pressure but expressed confidence in his team's ability to win in one-off games.
Watch: NZ Captain Mitchell Santner's Cold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 WC Final
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has stirred the pot ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final by issuing a statement reminiscent of Aussie captain Pat Cummins' famous pre-match vow in 2023. When asked if the Black Caps were ready to silence the massive home crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium, Santner delivered a calm yet chilling response.
"Yeah, we wouldn't mind breaking a billion hearts. Both are good teams and there will be a lot of pressure, but we back ourselves in one-off games."
🚨BOLD STATEMENT BY MITCHELL SANTNER ON INDIA.🚨— Sam (@Cricsam01) March 7, 2026
Q 🎙️ : Are you ready to break a billion hearts to win the trophy?
Mitchell Santner🎙️: “We may not be favourites, but if we play well as a team, we can win it — even if it means breaking a few hearts.”🤯 pic.twitter.com/xH8tcf7n4J
Santner's comments come at a time when India is being touted as the overwhelming favorite to defend their title. However, the Kiwi skipper was quick to embrace his team's "dark horse" status.
Santner admitted the team is comfortable being labeled underdogs, stating, "We are kind of used to the tag now. It’s whether you want to call it that or not - we are here because we deserve to be."
Confidence from Semi-Final: Much of this bold energy stems from NZ's demolition of South Africa, where Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball century. Santner believes that if New Zealand plays their "perfect game," the venue or crowd won't matter.
The Ahmedabad Pressure: Acknowledging the 130,000 fans expected on Sunday, Santner noted that the pressure is equally shared, but the Black Caps are prepared to "adapt on the fly" to the conditions.
How Fans are Reacting
The "breaking hearts" quote has gone viral on social media, with many Indian fans drawing parallels to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Many fans feel Santner is using the same psychological tactics that helped Australia win in 2023.
India has a 0-4 record against New Zealand in T20 World Cups.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Mitchell Santner say about playing against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
How does Santner view New Zealand's underdog status?
Santner is comfortable with the 'dark horse' label and believes the team is in the final because they deserve to be there. They are used to this tag and back their abilities.
What gives New Zealand confidence heading into the final?
Their dominant performance against South Africa, including Finn Allen's century, has boosted their confidence. Santner believes playing a perfect game will overcome any venue or crowd pressure.
How are Indian fans reacting to Santner's comments?
Many Indian fans are drawing parallels to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and see Santner's comments as psychological tactics. The quote has gone viral on social media.