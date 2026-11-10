The match at Seddon Park, Hamilton, is delayed because drizzle has returned. This has forced the ground staff to cover the pitch and pull out the stumps, further postponing the toss.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check Latest Weather Update And Revised Match Timings
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Simon Doull shares a pitch update as rain delays proceedings in Hamilton. Check revised toss and match timings.
- Drizzle returned, delaying India vs New Zealand third ODI toss.
- Pitch re-covered and stumps removed due to continuing rainfall.
- India seeks series win, leading 2-0 against New Zealand.
The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton has witnessed another weather interruption, even after the toss was completed. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against Mitchell Santner's side, but the start of play remains delayed due to the wet conditions.
There has been a fresh development in Hamilton, with rain stopping at 4:56 PM local time (9:26 AM IST). The umpires were seen discussing conditions with the ground staff, while the pitch remained under covers. Although the latest improvement in weather offers some hope, there is no confirmed start time yet.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain Stops, Umpires Assess Ground Conditions
The latest update from Seddon Park suggests that the drizzle has finally stopped. Umpires were seen having a conversation with the groundsmen, and umbrellas were no longer required. However, the covers remained on the pitch as officials continued assessing the conditions.
The match had already suffered multiple delays because of persistent rain and a wet playing surface. Earlier, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull revealed during the broadcast that the pitch had remained under covers for most of the previous three days, with only around six to seven hours without protection.
India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against New Zealand
Despite the weather interruptions, the toss eventually took place, with India choosing to field first. Shubman Gill will lead the visitors, who are aiming to secure the series after winning the first two ODIs.
Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will have to make the most of their opportunity with the bat, as they look to prevent India from taking an unassailable lead in the series.
Toss result: India won the toss and elected to bowl first.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Latest Match Update And Timings
- Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
- Toss: Completed
- India's decision: Bowl first
- Latest weather update: Rain stopped at 9:26 AM IST
- Pitch: Still covered
- Start of play: Awaiting confirmation
The improvement in weather is encouraging, but the wet outfield and covered pitch mean the teams will have to wait for the umpires' next assessment before play can begin.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand currently delayed?
What is the current status of the ODI series between India and New Zealand?
India currently leads the five-match ODI series against New Zealand by 2-0. They are looking to secure the series with a victory in this match.
How has the pitch at Seddon Park been affected by the recent weather?
The pitch has been under covers for most of the past three days, only being uncovered for about six to seven hours. This prolonged covering is due to the persistent rain affecting the match.
Has the toss for the 3rd ODI taken place yet?
No, the toss has been delayed again due to renewed drizzle. It was initially expected at 9:00 AM IST, but the revised schedule is now in doubt.