IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check Latest Weather Update And Revised Match Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drizzle returned, delaying India vs New Zealand third ODI toss.

Pitch re-covered and stumps removed due to continuing rainfall.

India seeks series win, leading 2-0 against New Zealand.

The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton has witnessed another weather interruption, even after the toss was completed. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against Mitchell Santner's side, but the start of play remains delayed due to the wet conditions.

There has been a fresh development in Hamilton, with rain stopping at 4:56 PM local time (9:26 AM IST). The umpires were seen discussing conditions with the ground staff, while the pitch remained under covers. Although the latest improvement in weather offers some hope, there is no confirmed start time yet.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain Stops, Umpires Assess Ground Conditions

The latest update from Seddon Park suggests that the drizzle has finally stopped. Umpires were seen having a conversation with the groundsmen, and umbrellas were no longer required. However, the covers remained on the pitch as officials continued assessing the conditions.

The match had already suffered multiple delays because of persistent rain and a wet playing surface. Earlier, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull revealed during the broadcast that the pitch had remained under covers for most of the previous three days, with only around six to seven hours without protection.

India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against New Zealand

Despite the weather interruptions, the toss eventually took place, with India choosing to field first. Shubman Gill will lead the visitors, who are aiming to secure the series after winning the first two ODIs.

Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will have to make the most of their opportunity with the bat, as they look to prevent India from taking an unassailable lead in the series.

Toss result: India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Latest Match Update And Timings

- Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

- Toss: Completed

- India's decision: Bowl first

- Latest weather update: Rain stopped at 9:26 AM IST

- Pitch: Still covered

- Start of play: Awaiting confirmation

The improvement in weather is encouraging, but the wet outfield and covered pitch mean the teams will have to wait for the umpires' next assessment before play can begin.