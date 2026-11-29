Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Ganguly surprised by Mohammed Siraj's Test series absence.

Management assessed young pacers, but Ganguly prioritised winning.

Ganguly rejected choosing Anshul Kamboj over experienced Siraj.

Siraj's continued absence fuels selection debate in both formats.

Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI during the New Zealand Test series has raised questions about the team's selection strategy. Sourav Ganguly has now joined the debate, expressing surprise at the decision to leave out the experienced fast bowler for both matches.

The former India captain believes the team management may have been looking to assess its younger pace options with an eye on the future. However, he made it clear that he would have prioritised winning over experimenting with the bowling attack, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

Speaking at an ABP group event in Kolkata, Ganguly also gave a firm response when asked whether he would choose Anshul Kamboj over Siraj.

'I'm Surprised Mohammed Siraj Is Not In The Team': Ganguly

India went into the two-Test series with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, but Siraj did not feature in either match. The team management instead rotated other fast-bowling options, including Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

The decision caught Ganguly's attention. While he acknowledged that head coach Gautam Gambhir could be assessing potential long-term options, he questioned the absence of a frontline international bowler in conditions where India's pace attack was expected to play a significant role.

"I'm surprised Mohammed Siraj is not in the team. I don't know what's the reason," Ganguly said.

He suggested that Gambhir could be using the series to identify India's next generation of fast bowlers, especially with Bumrah's long-term availability also a consideration.

"Maybe he (head coach Gautam Gambhir) wants to give a young bowler a chance. Maybe he wants to find out in those conditions who is his long-term prospect... Because, with Bumrah, he is obviously getting older. So, maybe he (Gambhir) is trying to find out who can be the future (of India's pace attack)," he added.

Ganguly's Verdict On India's Selection Strategy

Ganguly's concern was not simply about Siraj missing out. He felt India's recent results had raised expectations, making the New Zealand assignment an opportunity to secure a series win rather than focus primarily on testing fresh combinations.

India had lost the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before producing a 2-2 result in England. Ganguly pointed to that context while explaining why he would have preferred a more experienced combination.

"But yes, having lost in Australia (in 2024-25), doing reasonably well in England (2-2 result last year) and coming to New Zealand, these are actually conditions that raise your bar as a coach. I would rather want to win than give everybody an opportunity," he said.

Sourav Ganguly's Straight Answer On Anshul Kamboj vs Mohammed Siraj

Ganguly was even more direct when asked whether he would have selected Kamboj ahead of Siraj. The former BCCI president rejected that proposition, arguing that the young pacer's selection should not be viewed as a like-for-like quality comparison with the established India international.

"No, no no… I wouldn't accept... Maybe he (Gambhir) is trying to find out if Kamboj is good enough, but Kamboj's selection cannot be based on quality in comparison to Siraj," Ganguly replied.

Siraj was also part of India's squad for the subsequent ODI series against New Zealand but did not feature in a match. His absence from both formats has therefore kept the selection debate alive, with Ganguly's comments adding another prominent voice to the discussion.