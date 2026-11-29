Mohammed Siraj's absence from India's Test playing XI has become a growing selection debate, and former India batter Mohammad Kaif has now questioned the team management's reasoning in particularly sharp terms. The controversy gained another dimension when Akash Deep suffered a concussion, but Prasidh Krishna was brought into the match as his replacement instead of Siraj.

Reacting to the situation in a video shared on social media, Kaif questioned how India expected Siraj to regain his rhythm and make a strong comeback if he continued to remain on the sidelines. He also took a sarcastic swipe at those making the selection decisions, suggesting that the management appeared to believe everyone questioning its choices simply did not understand cricket.

'Sab Bewakoof Hain': Kaif Takes A Dig At India's Team Management

Kaif was particularly critical of the apparent disconnect between the management's position and the criticism coming from former cricketers and others following Indian cricket. He suggested that the people questioning Siraj's omission were being treated as though their understanding of the game counted for nothing.

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Siraj is a proven match-winner. https://t.co/djYBZaZAud — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 29, 2026

"Saari duniya haaye-tauba macha rahi hai par yeh management ko lag raha hai ki yahi sahi hai. Baaki jo duniya mein cricket samajhte hain, khele hain, cricket ke jo gyaani hain, jo India ke liye bhi khel chuke hain, woh sab bewakoof hain..."

The former India batter's pointed remark, particularly the phrase 'sab bewakoof hain' (everyone is a fool), reflected his disbelief at the continued decision to overlook Siraj.

Kaif also stressed that Siraj had been one of India's most reliable Test bowlers and was the country's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He questioned why a bowler with that record was not getting an opportunity despite the team's changing requirements.

Akash Deep's Concussion Brings Siraj's Omission Back Into Focus

The debate took a fresh turn after Akash Deep suffered a concussion and could not continue. Prasidh Krishna came into the match as his concussion substitute, returning figures of 0/29 from 10 overs.

Prasidh's selection also raised questions because he had been replaced by Gurnoor Brar after an underwhelming performance in the first Test. Kaif questioned the broader selection logic, particularly with Siraj continuing to miss out.

The former batter also referred to captain Shubman Gill's earlier assessment that Siraj had lost some pace, while expressing confidence that the fast bowler would make a strong comeback.

Kaif, however, argued that expecting a player to rediscover his best form without giving him a place in the playing XI made little sense.

"Captain Shubman Gill says his pace has dropped a bit, but they expect a strong comeback. A player will make a strong comeback when you play him in the XI. It's simple logic. How will he make a strong comeback? He isn't going to make a comeback sitting on the bench," Kaif said.

His criticism centred on a simple question: if the team wants Siraj to regain his rhythm, how can he do so without playing?

The remarks add to the scrutiny surrounding India's pace-bowling choices and the continued absence of one of their leading Test wicket-takers from the playing XI.