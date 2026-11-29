Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhoni constructing a new forty-crore luxury residence in Ranchi.

Reported two-acre property features gym, pool, and pet enclosures.

This Sambo Hill project marks his third Ranchi home.

He became Chennai Super Kings mentor from IPL 2027.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is reportedly building another luxury residence in his hometown of Ranchi, with the proposed project estimated to be worth around Rs 40 crore. A video showing the cricket icon visiting the property site at Sambo Hill has surfaced on social media, drawing attention to his latest real estate project.

The new property is reportedly being developed on nearly two acres of land near Ranchi Ring Road. While details of the proposed residence have attracted considerable interest, neither Dhoni nor his representatives have officially confirmed its estimated cost or the features being planned.

MS Dhoni's New House In Ranchi: Location, Estimated Cost And Details

According to reports, Dhoni's upcoming residence is located at Sambo Hill, an elevated area near Ranchi Ring Road. The land is spread across approximately two acres, and the former India captain recently visited the site to inspect the ongoing work.

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Footage of his visit has since circulated on social media. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 40 crore, although the figure remains a reported valuation and has not been officially disclosed.

The proposed residence is expected to feature several luxury amenities, including a private gym, a swimming pool and a dedicated indoor sports area. Separate enclosures for Dhoni's horses and other pets are also reportedly part of the plans.

These details, however, should be treated as reported features rather than a confirmed list of facilities. The full design and specifications of the property have not been officially made public.

From Harmu House To Kailashpati: Dhoni's Ranchi Residences

The Sambo Hill project would reportedly become Dhoni's third home in Ranchi. His first residence was in the Harmu locality, while he currently lives at his farmhouse, popularly known as Kailashpati, in the Simaria area.

Spread across approximately seven acres, Kailashpati has several facilities associated with Dhoni's interests beyond cricket. The farmhouse includes practice nets, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a dedicated space for his collection of cars and motorcycles.

The property also offers extensive open space surrounded by greenery, reflecting the former captain's preference for a relatively private setting away from the public spotlight.

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MS Dhoni's New Chapter With Chennai Super Kings

The reported construction project comes shortly after a major development in Dhoni's cricketing career. Chennai Super Kings confirmed on November 17 that he would take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027, bringing his playing career in the tournament to an end.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 but continued representing CSK in the IPL. He led the franchise to five titles and remained one of the most recognisable figures in the tournament.

Although his role with CSK is changing, his association with the franchise will continue. Meanwhile, the reported Sambo Hill project adds another chapter to his connection with Ranchi, the city where his cricketing journey began.