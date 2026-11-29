Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamie Overton confronted Mitchell Marsh after on-field disagreement.

Dispute followed uncalled wide and words with Edwards.

England posted 181/7; Curran and Overton finished strongly.

The closing moments of England's innings in the fourth T20I against Australia produced more than just late runs. Jamie Overton found himself at the centre of a tense on-field exchange after an apparent disagreement with Australian pacer Jack Edwards, before walking across to confront captain Mitchell Marsh at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The incident unfolded during the final over, with England looking to maximise their scoring in the closing stages. What began as a conversation between Overton and Edwards soon involved Marsh, as the England batter approached the Australian skipper and appeared to make his point in an animated manner.

A video of the exchange captures the unusual sequence, although the exact words exchanged between the players remain unclear.

WATCH: Jamie Overton Clashes With Mitchell Marsh

"A couple of big fellas going head-to-head here." 👀 Jamie Overton and Mitch Marsh came face to face after Overton disagreed with a call. #AUSvENG https://t.co/hc95CAcOQi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2026

Jamie Overton Approaches Mitchell Marsh After Edwards Exchange

The flashpoint came in Edwards' final over of the innings. Overton began by launching the first delivery for a six, but the Australian bowler responded with a dot ball on the next delivery.

The third ball was pitched away from Overton's reach. The England batter appeared to signal for a wide by spreading his arms, but the umpire did not award one. England managed to take a single from the delivery.

Before Edwards could continue with the fourth ball, the bowler and Overton were seen exchanging words. The conversation appeared to leave the England batter unhappy, prompting him to walk towards Marsh rather than immediately return to his position.

Overton then spoke to the Australian captain in an animated manner. Neither player appeared interested in prolonging the disagreement, and the exchange eventually came to an end. However, what triggered the conversation and what was said between the players could not be established from the footage.

Sam Curran, Jamie Overton Power England To 181/7

Away from the confrontation, England finished their innings with a competitive total of 181/7 in 20 overs.

Sam Curran was instrumental in the late surge, producing a half-century from just 28 deliveries. Overton provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls, as the pair added 51 runs without being separated.

Their stand was particularly valuable after England had lost seven wickets, giving the visitors a strong finish to their innings.

England entered the fourth match with a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series. A victory in Sydney would secure the series for the visitors with one match still to play, while Australia needed a win to draw level and take the contest into a series decider.

With 182 required for victory, the focus shifted to Australia's response. But the exchange involving Overton, Edwards and Marsh had already provided one of the innings' most talked-about moments.