From Rajasthan To Ireland: Indian-Born Poised To Debut For Ireland Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian-born Jai Moondra set for Ireland T20I debut.

Moved to Ireland 2021, gained citizenship, excelled domestically.

Domestic performances led to his selection for the national team.

IND vs IRE T20I, Jai Moondra: Every cricketer who grows up playing in India dreams of representing Indian Team. However, with cricket expanding across the globe, several Indian-origin players are now making their mark for other countries at the international level. A few days ago, India's Nikhil Chaudhary made his international debut for Australia. Now, another Indian-born player is on the verge of a major milestone. Jai Moondra, a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan's Tonk district, could make his international debut for Ireland in the upcoming T20I series against India, starting on June 26.

How Did Jai Moondra Reach Ireland?

Jai moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue his M.Tech studies. Despite focusing on his education, he continued playing cricket and remained actively involved in the sport.

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While living and working in the country, Jai received Irish citizenship in 2025. His performances in domestic cricket soon caught attention, and he eventually earned a place in Ireland's national team.

Jai Moondra's Cricket Career

Jai first made his mark in Ireland's domestic cricket circuit by earning a place in Leinster's squad.

He made his T20 debut for the side in August 2024. The following year, in May 2025, the Rajasthan-born cricketer made his List-A debut for Leinster. In May 2026, he went on to make his First-Class debut as well.

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So far, Jai has played one first-class match, six list-A matches and five T20 matches.

In his only First-Class appearance, he did not pick up a wicket but impressed with the bat by scoring 50 runs.

In List-A cricket, Jai has taken 11 wickets in six innings, while in T20 cricket he has claimed 10 wickets in five innings.

Now, the 29-year-old pacer is just one step away from achieving another dream as he prepares for a possible international debut against India in the Ireland T20I series.