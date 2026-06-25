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English NewsSportsCricketFrom Rajasthan To Ireland: Indian-Born Poised To Debut For Ireland Against India

From Rajasthan To Ireland: Indian-Born Poised To Debut For Ireland Against India

Rajasthan-born pacer Jai Moondra is set to achieve a major milestone as he eyes his international debut for Ireland in the upcoming T20I series against India.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian-born Jai Moondra set for Ireland T20I debut.
  • Moved to Ireland 2021, gained citizenship, excelled domestically.
  • Domestic performances led to his selection for the national team.

IND vs IRE T20I, Jai Moondra: Every cricketer who grows up playing in India dreams of representing Indian Team. However, with cricket expanding across the globe, several Indian-origin players are now making their mark for other countries at the international level. A few days ago, India's Nikhil Chaudhary made his international debut for Australia. Now, another Indian-born player is on the verge of a major milestone. Jai Moondra, a left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan's Tonk district, could make his international debut for Ireland in the upcoming T20I series against India, starting on June 26.

How Did Jai Moondra Reach Ireland?

Jai moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue his M.Tech studies. Despite focusing on his education, he continued playing cricket and remained actively involved in the sport.

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While living and working in the country, Jai received Irish citizenship in 2025. His performances in domestic cricket soon caught attention, and he eventually earned a place in Ireland's national team.

Jai Moondra's Cricket Career

Jai first made his mark in Ireland's domestic cricket circuit by earning a place in Leinster's squad.

He made his T20 debut for the side in August 2024. The following year, in May 2025, the Rajasthan-born cricketer made his List-A debut for Leinster. In May 2026, he went on to make his First-Class debut as well.

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So far, Jai has played one first-class match, six list-A matches and five T20 matches.

In his only First-Class appearance, he did not pick up a wicket but impressed with the bat by scoring 50 runs.

In List-A cricket, Jai has taken 11 wickets in six innings, while in T20 cricket he has claimed 10 wickets in five innings.

Now, the 29-year-old pacer is just one step away from achieving another dream as he prepares for a possible international debut against India in the Ireland T20I series.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jai Moondra and what is his origin?

Jai Moondra is a 29-year-old left-arm fast bowler. He is from Rajasthan's Tonk district in India, and he is set to debut for Ireland.

What major milestone is Jai Moondra close to achieving?

Jai Moondra is on the verge of making his international debut for Ireland. This could happen in the upcoming T20I series against India, starting on June 26.

How did Jai Moondra come to play for Ireland?

He moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue his M.Tech studies and continued playing cricket. After receiving Irish citizenship in 2025, his domestic performances led to his selection for the national team.

When did Jai Moondra make his professional cricket debuts in Ireland?

He made his T20 debut for Leinster in August 2024. The following year, he made his List-A debut in May 2025, and his First-Class debut in May 2026.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Ireland T20 Series Jai Moondra
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