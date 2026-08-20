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English NewsSportsCricketHardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians? Cryptic Post Sparks IPL 2027 Buzz

Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians? Cryptic Post Sparks IPL 2027 Buzz

Reports surrounding a potential move for Pandya stem from MI's inconsistent runs across recent campaigns, though neither the franchise nor Pandya has officially commented on trade discussions.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

A fresh social media upload by Mumbai Indians featuring star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sparked widespread debate among fans regarding his future with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and retention window.

What Triggered Online Frenzy?

On Wednesday, the five-time IPL champions shared a series of pictures on their official social media handles showing Pandya in MI training gear. The post immediately split the fanbase online:

Retention Signal: One section of fans viewed the official post as a clear statement that the management is backing Pandya to stay and lead the side into the 2027 season.

Trade Speculation: Another group interpreted the sudden focus as a farewell tribute, feeding ongoing rumors that a trade deal could be in the works prior to the next auction cycle.

Strategic Backdrop for IPL 2027

With BCCI planning to start the 2027 season earlier on March 10, franchises are evaluating roster overhauls. Reports surrounding a potential move for Pandya stem from MI's inconsistent runs across recent campaigns, though neither the franchise nor Pandya has officially commented on trade discussions.

Hardik Pandya's Franchise (MI) Timeline

2015–2021 - Key All-Rounder: Won four IPL trophies during MI's golden era.

2022–2023 - GT Captain: Led Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut year and a final in 2023.

2024–2026 - MI Captain: Re-acquired by MI via trade ahead of 2024. Campaign ended with mixed results, finishing bottom in 2024, reaching Qualifier 2 in 2025, and placing 9th in 2026.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a strong appeal while weighing in on IPL player transfers and trades.

"...there's some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There's, of course, still some time before that window closes. However, while the transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and the BCCI," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.

"In such a situation, the other franchises don't know whether the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That's why it's important for full transparency that the numbers are also made public."

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians MI IPL Hardik Pandya IPL 2027
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