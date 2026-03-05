IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Is There A Reserve Day? Who Qualifies If Rain Stops Play

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a thrilling contest as the India take on the England on Thursday, March 5. The much-anticipated clash will unfold at the legendary Wankhede Stadium, one of India’s most iconic cricket venues. For the Men in Blue, the stakes could hardly be higher. A win would propel them into the T20 World Cup final for the second tournament in a row, keeping their hopes of lifting the coveted trophy alive.

However, the possibility of rain looming over the fixture has prompted many supporters to question what would happen if the weather interrupts proceedings.

Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup Semis?

To address the risk of weather disruptions, organisers of the ICC has scheduled reserve days for all T20 World Cup knockout matches. This includes the semi-final between India and England.

If persistent rain prevents the match from starting on March 5, the encounter will be pushed to the designated reserve day on March 6. This measure ensures that both teams still have the opportunity to contest the game in full.

Even if the match gets underway on the original date but is halted midway because of bad weather, play will not be abandoned immediately. Instead, the contest will continue the following day from the exact moment it was stopped, allowing the teams to complete the fixture under fair conditions.

Who Qualifies If Reserve Day Is Washed Out?

As per rules, England would benefit from rain stopping the semi-final to be played on the reserve day based on their Super 8 finish (top of the table).

They delivered a flawless campaign in that stage, winning all three of their matches and finishing at the top of the group.

India secured two wins from their three Super 8 fixtures and advanced after placing second in the standings. So, if rain prevents a result on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, England would move on to the final, while India’s journey in the tournament would come to an end.