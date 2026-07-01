IND vs ENG T20 Head-To-Head Record: Which Team Dominates On English Soil?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India leads overall T20I record versus England (18 wins).

England slightly leads home T20I matches versus India.

Home conditions and crowds give England distinct advantage.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head: When it comes to the shortest format of the game, India and England share one of the most fierce and entertaining rivalries in cricket history. Over the years, the Men in Blue have established a clear dominance over the Three Lions in T20 Internationals. However, the narrative shifts dramatically when the battleground moves to English soil. Statistically, Team India holds the upper hand in their overall T20I head-to-head record.

Out of the 30 T20 International matches played between the two cricketing giants so far, India has emerged victorious in 18 games, while England has managed to win 12.

IND vs ENG T20Is: Who's Better In England?

While India brags about its overall supremacy, England claws its way back when playing in front of their home crowd. On English soil, the hosts have successfully defended their territory.

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Out of the nine T20Is played in England, the hosts hold a slight edge over India, with 5 wins, while the Men in Blue have won 4 times.

The swinging conditions, familiar pitches, and partisan crowds give the English team a distinct edge, making it tougher for the Indian side to conquer them in their own backyard.

That said, India's aggressive brand of cricket and a perfect blend of explosive batters and lethal bowlers have often left the English team searching for answers, whether in bilateral series or ICC tournaments.

India vs England T20Is Schedule

India's white-ball tour of England begins with a five-match T20I series that promises an exciting contest between two of the world's strongest sides in the format.

With both teams looking to fine-tune their combinations ahead of upcoming ICC events, the series is expected to feature several high-profile battles and emerging stars.

The action starts on June 28 and concludes on July 6, with matches scheduled across five iconic venues in England before the teams shift focus to the ODI series.