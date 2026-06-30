Hardik Pandya Leaves Mumbai Indians' Facility, Moves To Bangalore; Here's What It Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya permanently shifted training operations from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Relocation positions him near BCCI's Centre of Excellence for training.

Mumbai traffic frustrations prompted move for career longevity.

The high-profile Indian national cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent shockwaves through the domestic sports landscape by permanently abandoning his long-term training operations within the metropolitan city of Mumbai. The thirty-two-year-old limited-overs specialist has packed up his belongings to establish a brand-new professional base, completely altering his physical preparation strategy for the remainder of his active playing days.

The experienced seam-bowling match-winner has historically carried out all off-season training schedules at the state-of-the-art Reliance Corporate Park facility located in Ghansoli. The specialized corporate compound serves as the primary high-performance headquarters for his current domestic franchise, the Mumbai Indians.

The Relocation To Bengaluru

Pandya has officially decided to relocate his entire training setup to the capital city of Karnataka for his future white-ball campaigns. The explosive middle-order batsman has finalised a long-term lease agreement for a prominent residential property situated on the outer perimeter of Bengaluru.

The strategic residential move allows the veteran cricketer to reside within walking distance of the newly developed Board of Control for Cricket in India elite high-performance campus. The move positions him perfectly to utilise every professional tool available at the high-tech Centre of Excellence.

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the CoE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the CoE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told the Press Trust of India.

The Lower Parel Traffic Crisis

The decision to completely exit the financial capital stemmed from severe logistical frustrations regarding daily transit times during intensive preparation weeks. Commuting to corporate training fields from his primary residence in Lower Parel had increasingly become an administrative nightmare.

The centrally contracted athlete remains entitled to unlimited, unrestricted access to the premier board training facilities whenever he requires specialized medical attention. The high-performance layout covers everything from advanced muscle injury management to targeted individual batting skill sessions.

"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai, as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training. Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source added to the Press Trust of India.

The Long Rehabilitation Phase

The prominent white-ball star is currently focused on recovering from a complex quadriceps injury sustained at the conclusion of the domestic franchise tournament season. The ongoing physical rehabilitation process forced the player to miss the recent white-ball tour against Ireland.

The dynamic all-rounder will additionally miss the subsequent eight-match limited-overs tour against the England national team. National team selectors remain highly uncertain whether the player will recover in time for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

The Longevity Investment Goal

The determined modern cricketer has personally financed an independent support network to protect his physical fitness over the coming years. The athlete has employed an exclusive private physiotherapist alongside an elite strength and conditioning specialist.

Pandya intends to prolong his active white-ball career for at least another five seasons at the absolute highest level. The experienced player routinely funds his own auxiliary expenses, including the recruitment of local net bowlers for evening batting practice.

"It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years. Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket," the source told the Press Trust of India.