IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Eye Entry Into All-Time Top 10 At Wankhede

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England nears its 7:00 PM IST kickoff, the spotlight isn't just on the batting stars. India’s premier pace duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, are standing on the precipice of international history. Currently locked as India’s joint-highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history with 35 wickets each, tonight’s match at the Wankhede Stadium offers them a platform to dismantle the records of legendary bowlers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

Surpassing the Legends of the Game

The race to the top of the bowling charts has never been this tight. Both Bumrah and Arshdeep enter the semi-final needing just one wicket to equal, and two to surpass, the tallies of New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Pakistan’s spin wizard Saeed Ajmal, who both retired from the tournament with 36 wickets.

The stakes rise even higher if either Indian pacer manages a four-wicket haul tonight, which would see them overtake the legendary "Yorker King" Lasith Malinga, who occupies a spot in the elite bracket with 38 wickets. While Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains at the summit with 50 wickets, an impactful performance tonight would officially propel Bumrah and Arshdeep into the top 10 most successful bowlers in the history of the competition.

Two Different Paths to 35 Wickets

Though they share the same tally, the journey of these two pacers reflects a fascinating contrast in T20 evolution. Jasprit Bumrah has been a pillar of the Indian attack since 2016, utilizing his masterclass in death bowling and precision yorkers to claim 35 wickets across 24 World Cup matches. In contrast, Arshdeep Singh has achieved the same feat in a significantly shorter window.

Since his tournament debut in 2022, the left-arm pacer has exploited his ability to swing the new ball, reaching the 35-wicket mark in just 20 matches. This efficiency has made him one of the most feared Powerplay bowlers in the modern game, evidenced by his career-best World Cup figures of 4/9.

The Wider T20 International Impact

Beyond the World Cup specific records, both bowlers are currently rewriting the broader T20 International (T20I) record books for India. Arshdeep Singh has been remarkably prolific, amassing 126 wickets in just 82 matches, an incredible strike rate that includes a five-wicket haul. Bumrah, often used in a more defensive and high-pressure role, has 116 wickets to his name.

As they prepare to face a dangerous England top order led by Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, their individual battle for supremacy will be a central theme of the night. Whether it is Bumrah’s experience or Arshdeep’s left-arm angle, the Wankhede crowd is set to witness a historic shift in the global bowling hierarchy.

T20 World Cup: All-Time Bowling Leaderboard (Top 10)

1. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 50 Wickets in 43 Matches

2. Adam Zampa (Australia): 44 Wickets in 25 Matches

3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 43 Wickets in 27 Matches

4. Adil Rashid (England): 42 Wickets in 37 Matches

5. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): 40 Wickets in 20 Matches

6. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 39 Wickets in 34 Matches

7. Anrich Nortje (South Africa): 38 Wickets in 21 Matches

8. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka): 38 Wickets in 31 Matches

9. Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan): 36 Wickets in 23 Matches

10. Tim Southee (New Zealand): 36 Wickets in 25 Matches