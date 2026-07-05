WATCH: India Were In Control... Then Ravi Bishnoi's One Over Changed Everything

England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I to level the series, successfully chasing down a target of 191. Jacob Bethell starred with a match-winning 76, while a costly 17th over from Ravi Bishnoi proved to be the turning point in the contest.

Ravi Bishnoi's costly 17th over changes the game

The momentum shifted dramatically in the 17th over when Ravi Bishnoi leaked 29 runs. The leg-spinner bowled two no-balls and was hammered for three sixes, allowing England to seize complete control of the chase.

Before the over, England required 49 runs from 24 deliveries at a required run rate of over 12 an over. By its conclusion, the equation had been reduced to just 20 runs from 18 balls, putting the hosts firmly in the driver's seat. England eventually completed the chase with four wickets in hand.

Ravi Bishnoi finished with figures of 0/60 from his four overs, enduring one of the most expensive spells of his T20I career.

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Ravi Bishnoi threw away the match single handedly. 😡



England needed 49 runs of 24 balls & India were in the control.



Then comes Ravi Bishnoi & throws back to back no balls just to get hammered for 29 runs by Jacob Bethell on free Hits 😤



By the end of over England needed… pic.twitter.com/HJkOAakT2W — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) July 4, 2026

Axar Patel was India's standout bowler, returning economical figures of 0/20 in four overs. Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets despite conceding 40 runs, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy picked up one wicket each.

India's promising start

India made a promising start after captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut and announced himself by smashing Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball he faced from the England pacer. However, the 15-year-old's stay at the crease was brief as he scored 14 off 10 balls before being stumped by Will Jacks.

Abhishek Sharma gave India early momentum with a brisk 43 off 24 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with 49 from 40 balls. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 37 off 22 balls, and Tilak Varma provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 24 off just 11 deliveries, helping India post a competitive total of 190.

Arshdeep's dream start goes in vain

Defending 191, India couldn't have asked for a better beginning. Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks to leave England reeling.

England recovered through Harry Brook, who blasted 39 off only 15 balls, before Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton stitched together a crucial 67-run partnership to steady the chase. Even then, India remained in control after 16 overs, with England needing 49 runs from the final four overs.