Will Rain Spoil IND vs ENG 2nd T20I In Manchester? Check Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India scored 189/7; first T20I abandoned due to rain.

Next match in Manchester with 25% chance of precipitation.

India seeks series lead after strong batting in opener.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: India and England will be hoping for clear skies when they meet again after the opening game of the five-match series ended in disappointment. The first encounter, played at Chester-le-Street, was abandoned without a ball being bowled in England's chase after persistent rain arrived during the innings break. Despite India posting a competitive 189/7 through impressive knocks from Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer, the weather denied fans a result. All eyes have now shifted to Manchester regarding the weather, where the second T20I is scheduled to take place.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Manchester Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Manchester has a 25% chance of precipitation on match day.

Having said that, it must be noted that this is just the weather forecast and not a guarantee of what the conditions will be like come Saturday.

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While weather forecasts can change closer to the start of play, the current outlook more promising than what teams experienced during the series opener.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Match Date & Time

India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on July 4, 2026, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India Eye Series Lead After Washed-Out Opener

India will head into the Manchester clash looking to build on the positives from the opening fixture.

After early setbacks, Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 and Shreyas Iyer's composed 68 helped India recover and post a challenging total. Shivam Dube also provided a valuable late flourish, pushing the visitors close to the 190-run mark.

However, England never got the opportunity to begin their chase as steady rain forced officials to abandon the contest.

The washout left the five-match series level at 0-0, making the Manchester encounter even more significant. A victory would hand either side early momentum before the remaining matches.