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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli's Nephew Lands New Team In Delhi Premier League

Virat Kohli's Nephew Lands New Team In Delhi Premier League

Virat Kohli's 16-year old nephew Aryaveer Kohli has been picked by the Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League 2026 auction.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer picked by Central Delhi Kings.
  • He moved from South Delhi Superstars for Rs 1.2 lakh.
  • New opportunity arises with Central Delhi Kings' strong squad.

Virat Kohli Nephew DPL Auction: Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli will have an opportunity to make an impression in the Delhi Premier League after being picked by Central Delhi Kings during the 2026 auction. The 16-year-old changed franchises ahead of the league's third season after spending last year with South Delhi Superstars, where he did not feature in a single match. While Aryaveer is yet to make his mark on the field, the latest auction has ensured he remains part of one of Delhi's biggest domestic T20 competitions.

Kohli Earns New Deal After Auction

Aryaveer Kohli entered the auction in the Category C pool, carrying a base price of Rs 1 lakh. The young cricketer eventually attracted interest from Central Delhi Kings, who secured his services for Rs 1.2 lakh.

The move represents a modest increase from last season, when South Delhi Superstars had signed him for his base price of Rs 1 lakh.

READ MORE | WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Frustrated Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Costly Run-Out

Category C consists of players registered with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), making it the entry-level bracket in the auction structure.

Although Aryaveer remains at the beginning of his cricketing journey, another franchise has now shown faith in his potential ahead of the new campaign.

Opportunity Awaits At Central Delhi Kings

Unlike last season, Aryaveer will be hoping to earn valuable game time with his new franchise.

Central Delhi Kings already possess an experienced core after retaining nine players before the auction. The biggest name on their roster remains India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who continues as the franchise's marquee player.

Alongside Dhull, the Kings have retained several key performers, including Mani Grewal, Jonty Sidhu, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat and Tejas Baroka.

The settled squad means competition for places will be intense, but Aryaveer now has another chance to prove himself after missing out on opportunities during the previous edition.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Aryaveer Kohli in the Delhi Premier League auction?

Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer Kohli, was picked by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 1.2 lakh in the 2026 auction. He previously played for South Delhi Superstars.

Which category was Aryaveer Kohli in for the auction?

Aryaveer Kohli was in the Category C pool. This category is for players registered with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), serving as the entry-level bracket.

Did Aryaveer Kohli play any matches in the previous DPL season?

No, Aryaveer Kohli did not feature in a single match during the last season with South Delhi Superstars. He aims to earn valuable game time with his new franchise.

Who are some key players for Central Delhi Kings?

Central Delhi Kings' roster includes India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, their marquee player. They also retained key performers like Mani Grewal and Jonty Sidhu.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL Delhi Premier League Aryaveer Kohli
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