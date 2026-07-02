Virat Kohli's Nephew Lands New Team In Delhi Premier League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer picked by Central Delhi Kings.

He moved from South Delhi Superstars for Rs 1.2 lakh.

New opportunity arises with Central Delhi Kings' strong squad.

Virat Kohli Nephew DPL Auction: Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli will have an opportunity to make an impression in the Delhi Premier League after being picked by Central Delhi Kings during the 2026 auction. The 16-year-old changed franchises ahead of the league's third season after spending last year with South Delhi Superstars, where he did not feature in a single match. While Aryaveer is yet to make his mark on the field, the latest auction has ensured he remains part of one of Delhi's biggest domestic T20 competitions.

Kohli Earns New Deal After Auction

Aryaveer Kohli entered the auction in the Category C pool, carrying a base price of Rs 1 lakh. The young cricketer eventually attracted interest from Central Delhi Kings, who secured his services for Rs 1.2 lakh.

The move represents a modest increase from last season, when South Delhi Superstars had signed him for his base price of Rs 1 lakh.

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Category C consists of players registered with the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), making it the entry-level bracket in the auction structure.

Although Aryaveer remains at the beginning of his cricketing journey, another franchise has now shown faith in his potential ahead of the new campaign.

Opportunity Awaits At Central Delhi Kings

Unlike last season, Aryaveer will be hoping to earn valuable game time with his new franchise.

Central Delhi Kings already possess an experienced core after retaining nine players before the auction. The biggest name on their roster remains India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who continues as the franchise's marquee player.

Alongside Dhull, the Kings have retained several key performers, including Mani Grewal, Jonty Sidhu, Yugal Saini, Aditya Bhandari, Siddharth Joon, Gavnish Khurana, Jasvir Sehrawat and Tejas Baroka.

The settled squad means competition for places will be intense, but Aryaveer now has another chance to prove himself after missing out on opportunities during the previous edition.