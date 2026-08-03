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English NewsSportsCricketTop 5 Legendary ODI Partnerships That No One Has Broken In Years

Top 5 Legendary ODI Partnerships That No One Has Broken In Years

Check out some of the highest ODI batting partnerships that have stood unbroken, highlighting cricket's most legendary double-century and triple-century stands.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies' Gayle-Samuels set record 372-run ODI partnership.
  • West Indies' Campbell-Hope achieved highest 365-run ODI opening stand.
  • India's Tendulkar-Dravid (331), Dravid-Ganguly (318) also feature.

ODI Partnership Records: In the fast-evolving realm of One Day International (ODI) cricket, where modern bats, shorter boundaries, and aggressive powerplay tactics frequently reshape records, certain historical achievements remain remarkably untouched. High-scoring partnerships stand out as essential pillars in shaping classic match outcomes. Across the history of 50-over cricket, dynamic batting pairs have dominated bowling attacks to build massive, match-winning stands.

Among these masterclasses, a elite group of partnerships has set monumental benchmarks that have withstood the test of time, remaining unbroken for over 11 years or even decades. Below is an in-depth breakdown of the top 5 highest ODI batting partnerships in cricket history.

1. Chris Gayle And Marlon Samuels (372 Runs)

The highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket history belongs to West Indies powerhouses Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

They forged an astonishing 372-run stand for the second wicket against Zimbabwe during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Canberra, Australia. After losing Dwayne Smith on the second ball of the innings, Gayle (215) and Samuels (133*) combined to dismantle the Zimbabwean attack over 298 deliveries.

Read More: Only One ODI Batsman Has Smashed Three Centuries In 50 Balls Or Fewer: Here's Who

This massive double-century stand set the ultimate benchmark for multi-wicket partnerships in limited-overs cricket and remains the highest ever recorded in 50-over format.

2. John Campbell And Shai Hope (365 Runs)

Occupying the second spot on the all-time list is another West Indies duo, John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Opening the innings against Ireland in Dublin in May 2019, the pair put on a ruthless 365-run partnership for the first wicket. Campbell smashed 179 runs off 137 balls while Hope scored 170 off 152 balls.

Their record-breaking performance stands as the highest opening partnership in ODI history, surpassing every previous top-order stand and establishing total dominance from the first ball.

3. Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid (331 Runs)

Holding a legendary position in Indian cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid put together a monumental 331-run stand for the second wicket against New Zealand in Hyderabad back in November 1999.

Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 186*, which was his career-best ODI score at the time, while Dravid anchored with a brilliant 153.

For over 15 years, this 331-run partnership remained the absolute world record for any wicket in ODI history before being eclipsed in 2015.

4. Rahul Dravid And Sourav Ganguly (318 Runs)

India's legendary duo Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly etched their names in World Cup folklore during the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka in Taunton, England.

Batting together for the second wicket, Ganguly slammed a magnificent 183 while Dravid stroked a fluent 145, putting on a colossal 318-run partnership.

Notably, Rahul Dravid stands out as the only cricketer in ODI history to feature in two separate 300-plus run partnerships.

5. Fakhar Zaman And Imam-ul-Haq (304 Runs)

Rounding out the top five is Pakistan's dynamic opening combination of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq.

Playing against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July 2018, the left-handed opening duo constructed a brilliant 304-run partnership for the first wicket.

Fakhar Zaman created history during this match by becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score an ODI double-century (210*), while Imam-ul-Haq contributed a patient 113 runs, cementing their place among the elite double-300 partnership clubs in 50-over cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the highest ODI batting partnership ever recorded?

The highest partnership in ODI history is 372 runs, achieved by West Indies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the second wicket. This monumental stand occurred against Zimbabwe during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Which pair holds the record for the highest opening partnership in ODIs?

John Campbell and Shai Hope of West Indies set the record for the highest opening partnership with a 365-run stand. They achieved this against Ireland in Dublin in May 2019.

Which cricketer has featured in two 300-plus run partnerships in ODI history?

Rahul Dravid is the only cricketer in ODI history to be part of two separate 300-plus run partnerships. He achieved these with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Which historical partnership held the world record for over 15 years?

The 331-run stand for the second wicket between Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid against New Zealand in 1999 held the world record for over 15 years before being surpassed in 2015.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ODI Cricket Sourav Ganguly Cricket Records Chris Gayle Rahul DRAVID
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