IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details: What Time Does Match Start?

The first ODI between India and England will be played today, with Indian fans hoping the team can finally end its disappointing run on the tour. India has endured four consecutive defeats, making this match crucial as the focus shifts from T20Is to the 50-over format.

The return of senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah has boosted expectations. However, several players who struggled in the T20I series will also be under pressure to deliver. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who came under scrutiny after his captaincy stint, will be eager to make an impact with the bat.

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs ENG 1st ODI match, including timing, live telecast and streaming details.

Where will IND vs ENG 1st ODI be played?

IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India has enjoyed a strong record at the venue, winning eight of its 12 ODIs there. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, India defeated Bangladesh at Edgbaston before losing to England at the same ground.

What time is toss for IND vs ENG 1st ODI?

The toss for IND vs ENG 1st ODI will take place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST).

What time does IND vs ENG 1st ODI match begin?

The first ODI is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM local time, which is 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI live on TV?

IND vs ENG 1st ODI match will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming?

Fans can watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, James Coles and Rehan Ahmed.