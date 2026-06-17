Ishan Kishan Hits Explosive 71-Ball Ton To Put India In Command In Second ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored 48, passing 14,000 career runs milestone.

Ishan Kishan hammered spectacular 71-ball century, dismantling opposition.

Shubman Gill scored century, complementing Kishan's aggressive batting display.

India eyes 350+ total after strong batting partnerships.

IND vs AFG Live: Flamboyant left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan completed a spectacular, high-tempo century during a blistering batting display against a helpless visiting bowling unit on Wednesday afternoon. Stepping up to bat at number three following the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman absolutely dismantled the opposition spinners with continuous boundaries to reach the milestone off just seventy-one deliveries at the Ekana Stadium.

Sensational Batting Dominance

The aggressive left-handed batsman initiated his response with incredible intent, hitting consecutive boundaries through the offside to disrupt the rhythm of the opening bowling attack during the initial powerplay.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman reached his well-deserved milestone in style, cracking two consecutive boundaries off the spinners to race to the three-figure mark off just seventy-one deliveries at the Ekana Stadium.

The stellar batting display featured fourteen crisp boundary hits alongside four massive sixes, completely breaking the confidence of the experienced visiting spin bowling unit on a highly productive track.

Rohit Sharma Milestone Launchpad

Earlier in the afternoon, veteran opening batsman Rohit Sharma provided a flawless platform by crossing the historic fourteen thousand career run scoring milestone before falling for forty-eight runs.

The veteran captain showcased vintage form alongside his younger batting colleagues, hitting multiple boundaries over the inner ring to lay down a solid baseline contribution for the explosive middle order.

The quick dismissal of the captain did nothing to slow down the scoring momentum, as the incoming top-order batsmen continued to manipulate the field placements with extreme tactical precision.

Commanding Partnership Development

Young opening batsman Shubman Gill matched his batting partner stroke for stroke, constructing an elegant century of his own off seventy-nine deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking rapidly along.

The fluent second-wicket partnership comfortably crossed the two hundred run mark, completely exhausting the visiting fielding unit during the intensely hot afternoon playing conditions in the northern city.

The strategic rotating of strike kept the opposition completely off balance, with both set batsmen comfortably exploiting the shorter boundary lengths during the concluding phases of the middle overs.

Massive First Innings Projection

The national team looks securely on course to post a massive first innings total well beyond the three hundred and fifty run mark with plenty of wickets still in hand.

The visiting captain rotated through six different bowling options in a desperate bid to stem the flow of runs, but the disciplined Indian batsmen offered absolutely no genuine chances.

The current squad management remains highly focused on maintaining this aggressive batting template as they continue their extensive preparations for the major international multi-nation tournaments scheduled later this winter.