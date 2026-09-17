IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India will take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight. With the Men in Blue already securing an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts will look to complete a clean sweep, while Afghanistan will be aiming to at least end the series on a winning note. The toss will be crucial as both teams assess the conditions before deciding what to choose. India have won both matches chasing, so it will be interesting to see how the match goes if the roles get reversed.

Toss for IND vs AFG 3rd T20I will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

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India's Unwavering Dominance Over Afghanistan

India have maintained a commanding record against Afghanistan in T20I cricket, winning nine of the 11 encounters between the two sides so far.

Afghanistan is still waiting for their first-ever T20I victory over the Men in Blue.

The current series has added to Afghanistan’s struggles in the head-to-head battle. India claimed victories in both of the opening two matches, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With another defeat in the finale set to result in a 3-0 clean sweep, Afghanistan will be determined to produce a much-improved performance in the third T20I.

The visitors, who are interestingly the 'hosts' for this series, will have to find answers to India’s consistency across departments while also managing the pressure of trying to break a long-standing winless run against their opponents.