IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India and Afghanistan face-off in the T20I series finale tonight. Here's who won the toss and which players will be in action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India will take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight. With the Men in Blue already securing an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts will look to complete a clean sweep, while Afghanistan will be aiming to at least end the series on a winning note. The toss will be crucial as both teams assess the conditions before deciding what to choose. India have won both matches chasing, so it will be interesting to see how the match goes if the roles get reversed.

Toss for IND vs AFG 3rd T20I will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

Read More: Sourav Ganguly Biopic Shoot Mentioned In Leicestershire Pitch Row As Club Fined £5,000

India's Unwavering Dominance Over Afghanistan

India have maintained a commanding record against Afghanistan in T20I cricket, winning nine of the 11 encounters between the two sides so far.

Afghanistan is still waiting for their first-ever T20I victory over the Men in Blue.

The current series has added to Afghanistan’s struggles in the head-to-head battle. India claimed victories in both of the opening two matches, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With another defeat in the finale set to result in a 3-0 clean sweep, Afghanistan will be determined to produce a much-improved performance in the third T20I.

The visitors, who are interestingly the 'hosts' for this series, will have to find answers to India’s consistency across departments while also managing the pressure of trying to break a long-standing winless run against their opponents.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Sep 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs AFG T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rizwan, Imam To Face PCB Action After Court Rejects Petition
Rizwan, Imam To Face PCB Action After Court Rejects Petition
Cricket
Sourav Ganguly Biopic Shoot Mentioned In Leicestershire Pitch Row As Club Fined £5,000
Sourav Ganguly Biopic Shoot Mentioned In Leicestershire Pitch Row As Club Fined £5,000
Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale
Cricket
'Debate Band': Ex-India Pacer's Big Praise For Sanju Samson Amid Sooryavanshi Selection Chatter
'Debate Band': Ex-India Pacer's Big Praise For Sanju Samson Amid Sooryavanshi Selection Chatter
Advertisement

Videos

SEVA SANKALP: BJP Launches Month-Long Nationwide Service Campaign
KASHI CELEBRATIONS: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi for PM Modi’s Birthday
VADNAGAR SPECIAL: Amit Shah Offers Prayers and Flags Off Bike Rally for Modi’s Birthday
VADODARA RALLY: Amit Shah Flags Off Bike Rally to Varanasi on PM Modi’s Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp’ Drive, Bike Rallies and Ganga Prayers Mark Birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget