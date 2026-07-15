ICC Announces Biggest ODI, T20 World Cup Format Changes In Years - Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC approved new competitive formats for ODI and T20 World Cups.

ODI World Cup now features three stages, including a Super 7.

T20 World Cup expands with new five-team Super 10 groups.

Revised structures aim for more competition, benefit emerging nations.

ICC World Cup Format Changes: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved sweeping changes to the formats of its flagship men's ODI and T20 World Cups during its Annual Conference in Edinburgh. The revised structures are aimed at making every stage of the tournaments more competitive while reducing the number of low-stakes group matches.

The changes were approved following recommendations from the ICC Chief Executives' Committee and will come into effect from the next tournament cycle.

ODI World Cup To Feature New Super 7 Stage

The 14-team ODI World Cup will now follow a three-stage format. The bottom three qualified teams will first compete in a preliminary Super Series, with only the top side progressing to the main draw.

The remaining 13 teams will then compete in two groups of six, with the Super Series winner joining one of the groups. The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed side overall, will qualify for a new seven-team Super 7 stage.

The seven teams will play each other in a round-robin format before the top four advance to the semi-finals.

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"The structure has been designed to strengthen the competitive narrative across every stage of the event, with matches from Round 1 and Round 2 carrying higher consequence with a highly competitive Super 7 stage," the ICC said.

The governing body added that the revamped format would increase the importance of every match while continuing to provide emerging nations with opportunities on the global stage.

T20 World Cup Expands Second Round

The ICC has also approved a revised format for the 20-team T20 World Cup. The tournament will begin with five groups of four teams, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 10 stage.

The Super 10 phase will feature two groups of five teams each. The table-toppers from both groups will qualify directly for the semi-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in crossover eliminators for the remaining two knockout spots.

According to the ICC, the format is designed to increase the presence of emerging nations in the latter stages while making the race for the semi-finals more competitive.

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The ICC also confirmed the qualification pathway for the 2028 T20 World Cup. Scotland has received direct entry into the Europe Regional Final due to exceptional circumstances, while other teams will compete through regional qualifiers and the Global Qualifier.

The Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee will review the approved competition structure in November before its commercial implementation is finalised.