IPL 2027: MS Dhoni's New CSK Role Emerges After Stephen Fleming's Sudden Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings dismissed coach Stephen Fleming after poor seasons.

MS Dhoni will significantly influence selection of new head coach.

Dhoni is set to guide team's cricket operations.

IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings have dismissed long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming following a prolonged decline in team performances across global franchise tournaments. The five-time Indian Premier League champions finished in the bottom half of the table this season, forcing senior officials to restructure the management. Former captain MS Dhoni will now drive the recruitment process for a new replacement.

Consecutive Tournament Failures

The decisive administrative intervention materialised after the franchise endured three consecutive seasons without qualifying for the playoffs. The management determined that the tactical setups deployed by the former New Zealand captain had stopped delivering consistent victories.

Fleming also oversaw the poor campaign of the sister franchise, Texas Super Kings, in Major League Cricket. The simultaneous failure across both domestic and international operations convinced the board that structural changes were necessary.

The executive committee will take considerable time before appointing a formal successor to the vacant coaching position. The administration wants to evaluate international candidates thoroughly to ensure the new appointee fits the long-term culture.

Dhoni Will Play A Role In Selecting New Head Coach

Dhoni maintains a strong relationship with the team owners, ensuring his opinions carry significant weight during the current transition. The veteran cricketer will possess final veto power over the incoming coaching applications.

A media report published by RevSportz on 15 July outlined the exact internal dynamic defining the selection process. The publication stated that the franchise will not rush their search for a candidate.

According to RevSportz: "The former captain is going to play a significant role in picking Fleming’s successor. The five-time IPL champions, who haven’t reached the playoffs since their title triumph in 2023, will take time to land their preferred candidate, and Dhoni will have a say in that."

Former Captain Could Play Also Play A Role As Mentor

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman did not play a single match during the 2026 season due to a severe physical injury. He remained with the traveling squad throughout the summer, mentoring younger players from the dugout.

The management retained Dhoni as an uncapped player before the 2025 mega auction for a salary of 4 crore. Internal sources suggest he plans to fulfill his playing contract through the upcoming 2027 season.

The long-term plan involves transitioning the experienced leader into an official advisory role before the 2028 tournament cycle begins. The board intends to hand him complete authority over all cricket operations.

RevSportz confirmed the operational strategy: "Meanwhile, the idea to make him the team mentor could be a possibility; it is learnt. It might happen next season itself or at the start of the new cycle in 2028. According to sources, though, even without an official designation, Dhoni is set to be given control of the cricket side of the affairs. In crisis, CSK have turned to the man who has presided over their five IPL trophies."

The incoming head coach must work collaboratively with Dhoni to restructure the core squad during the winter transfer window. The management believes this partnership is essential to return the team to the top of the league.