ENG vs AUS: Toss Result & Playing XIs For ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England and Australia contest T20 World Cup final today.

Australia eyes seventh title, England seeks to end drought.

Lord's Cricket Ground hosts final, continuing intense rivalry.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its climax today as England and Australia renew one of cricket's greatest rivalries in the title clash. Australia are chasing yet another ICC crown, while England have the chance to halt their rivals' dominance on the biggest stage. The final is set to get underway shortly at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a venue that has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in the sport's history.

ICC Women's T20 WC Final: Who Won The Toss?

ENG vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final toss has been conducted. Australia's captain, Sophie Molineux, won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action:

AUS - Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (C), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

ENG - Amy Jones (WK), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell

Also Check: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue For India's Must-Win Clash

ENG vs AUS: Women's T20I Head-To-Head Record

England and Australia have faced 45 times thus far in Women's T20Is, with the former winning 20 and the latter on 22 occasions. Two of their games ended in a tie, while one had no result.

The rivalry between Australia and England has consistently produced fiercely contested encounters, and this head-to-head record in T20Is reflects just how little separates the two sides in the shortest format.

While Australia enter the final chasing a record-extending seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, England are aiming to end a long wait for the trophy, having lifted the inaugural edition back in 2009.

Both teams have combined explosive batting, disciplined bowling and exceptional fielding throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a fascinating contest.