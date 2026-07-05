IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue For India's Must-Win Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India trails England 0-1 in five-match T20I series.

India faces must-win third T20I against England.

India seeks strong response after recent T20I losses.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: India face a must-win situation heading into the third T20I against England after falling behind 1-0 in the five-match series. The opening fixture was abandoned due to rain, before England claimed victory in the second game, leaving Shreyas Iyer's side needing a positive result to keep their hopes of winning the series intact. With three matches still to play, the pressure is firmly on the Men in Blue to bounce back. The third T20I promises to be a crucial contest as both teams look to seize the momentum.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time & Venue

India vs England 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, July 7.

Also Check: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

The match will be held at Trent Bridge Stadium in West Bridgford, Lancashire. India have featured in four T20Is at the venue, registering two wins and two defeats. The last time the Men in Blue played a T20I at the ground was in 2022, when England secured a 17-run victory.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 9:30 PM IST.

India Look To Respond After Defeat

India enter the contest looking to level the series after suffering defeat in the previous match despite posting a competitive total.

Shreyas Iyer's side has already headed into this series after an embarrassing 2-0 clean sweep against Ireland. Needless to say, the first England game being washed out after a promising display, and then failing to defend 191 adds greatly to the challenge the team is facing on this tour.

With the series now entering a decisive phase, the Men in Blue will be eager to return to winning ways, while rhe Three Lions will be aiming to extend their advantage and move a step closer to sealing the series.

All eyes will be on Trent Bridge as the two sides prepare for another high-stakes encounter.