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English NewsSportsCricketICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Date, Time & More

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Date, Time & More

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final line-ups are set. Find out who plays whom, match timings as well as when the final will be held.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies reached tournament semi-finals.
  • England faces South Africa; Australia plays West Indies.
  • Three semi-finalists are past champions; South Africa seeks first title.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has now reached its final stage. The tournament began with 12 teams competing for the prestigious title, but only four teams have managed to secure their place in the semi-finals. The group stage has officially come to an end, with New Zealand and India crashing out after losing their final group-stage matches. Now, Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies will battle it out in the semi-finals, with only two teams earning a place in the grand finale.

Three Semi-Finalists Have Already Won The Title

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 began on June 12 in England. Out of the four teams that have reached the semi-finals, three have previously lifted the Women's T20 World Cup trophy.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG T20I Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Timings & Venues

South Africa are the only team among the four yet to win the title. They came very close in the previous edition but suffered a defeat against New Zealand in the final. This time, Laura Wolvaardt's side will be hoping to finally end that wait and create history.

However, both South Africa and West Indies face a tough challenge, as they take on two of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Who Will Face Whom?

South Africa, who qualified from Group 1, will face England, who topped Group 2 and became the first team to book their place in the semi-finals.

ALSO READ | Will BCCI Allow Ben Stokes To Play IPL 2027? Check 3 Teams That Could Bid For England Star

Meanwhile, West Indies will take on Australia, who finished at the top of Group 1 after winning all of their group-stage matches. Australia have an incredible record in the Women's T20 World Cup, having reached the semi-finals in every edition of the tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time And Venue

Semi-Final 1: Australia vs West Indies: June 30 - The Oval, London, 7:00 PM IST

Semi-Final 2: England vs South Africa: July 2 - The Oval, London, 11:00 PM IST

When And Where Is The Final?

The winners of both semi-finals will qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

The title clash will be played on July 5 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where the two finalists will battle to become the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 champions.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final be played?

The final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on July 5. It will take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women's T20 World Cup Women’s T20 World Cup Women's T20 World Cup Semi-finals Women's T20 World Cup Schedule
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