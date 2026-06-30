Will BCCI Allow Ben Stokes To Play IPL 2027? Check 3 Teams That Could Bid For England Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes retired from international cricket, focusing on domestic leagues.

BCCI rules currently hinder Stokes' IPL 2027 participation eligibility.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings eye Stokes for strategic improvements.

Rajasthan Royals also seek Stokes for crucial middle-order stability.

IPL 2027: The England and Wales Cricket Board has officially confirmed that test captain Ben Stokes has retired from all international cricket following the conclusion of the Rothesay Test series against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The legendary all-rounder confirmed he will step away from the national team entirely, though he remains fully committed to playing in lucrative domestic short-format leagues across the globe.

The multi-format match-winner has established an impressive legacy over an international career spanning fifteen years. The explosive middle-order batsman accumulated nearly a thousand runs across forty-five Indian Premier League appearances, famously registering two centuries alongside his useful fast-medium bowling contributions.

Will BCCI Allow Ben Stokes To Play In IPL 2027

The veteran cricketer faces an administrative hurdle before he can participate in the upcoming tournament cycle. Strict Board of Control for Cricket in India guidelines dictate that overseas players missing the primary player selection pool cannot participate in supplementary player allocation windows.

Stokes omitted his name from the previous registration cycle, making him ineligible for subsequent match considerations. Fans are waiting to see if national cricket officials will provide a special administrative exemption to allow his return.

1. Mumbai Indians

The five-time tournament champions could emerge as the most aggressive bidders for the experienced English captain. The prominent franchise endured a disappointing campaign during the previous season, concluding the regular competitive phase in ninth position.

The team management plans extensive structural adjustments to the playing group before the next edition begins. Rumours persist regarding a high-profile trade deal involving domestic all-rounder Hardik Pandya to rival franchises.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings remain highly interested in securing the experienced signature of the versatile English cricketer. The yellow franchise previously secured his services during the twenty-three tournaments, though fitness concerns restricted him to two appearances.

The former champions concluded their previous domestic campaign in a disappointing eighth position overall. The addition of a premier international seam-bowling all-rounder would immediately resolve their ongoing lower-order tactical issues.

3. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals represent another logical destination for the departing international star due to historical success. The franchise boasts an exceptional young opening partnership featuring modern top-order talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

However, the team regularly suffered from middle-order scoring collapses during high-pressure run chases last season. Stokes accumulated over six hundred runs for the franchise previously, making him an ideal candidate to stabilise their batting depth.