ICC T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony: Timings, Performers And Live Streaming Details

HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony: Timings, Performers And Live Streaming Details

Fans attending T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the world's largest cricket stadium should plan for an early arrival to catch the pre-match festivities.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

ICC T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony, Timings, Performers, Live Streaming: ICC has officially revealed details for grand finale of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Before India and New Zealand battle for the trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, global music sensation Ricky Martin will set the stage on fire with a fiery performance.

Ceremony Timings and Schedule

Fans attending the final at the world's largest cricket stadium should plan for an early arrival to catch the pre-match festivities. The performances in Closing Ceremony of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will commence from 5:30 pm IST onwards.

Gates Open: 3:30 PM IST

Closing Ceremony Starts: 5:30 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ Match Starts: 7:00 PM IST

The Performers

Ricky Martin (Headliner): The "King of Latin Pop" makes a historic return to India for the first time since 1998. He is expected to perform a high-energy medley of his greatest global hits, including "Livin' la Vida Loca" and the iconic 1998 World Cup anthem "The Cup of Life" (La Copa de la Vida).

ICC revealed on X, "The #T20WorldCup party just got bigger! We are thrilled to announce Global Icon and Superstar Ricky Martin as the headliner for the Closing Ceremony before the Final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026."

Cultural Acts: T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will also feature massive choreographed segments showcasing the vibrant traditions of the co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka, alongside a state-of-the-art light and laser show.

Live Streaming and Telecast in India

You can watch the ceremony and the final live across the following platforms:

Live Telecast (TV): Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional channels in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (Digital): JioHotstar app and website.

Audio Coverage: Live commentary will be available on All India Radio (AIR) and ICC mobile app.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, preceding the final match.

Who is the headliner for the closing ceremony?

Global music sensation Ricky Martin will be the headliner, performing a medley of his hit songs.

What time does the closing ceremony start?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the closing ceremony and the final live in India?

You can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network and live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published at : 06 Mar 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup Final Closing Ceremony T20 World Cup Final Timings T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming
