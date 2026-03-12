ICC Suspends West Indies Cricketer For Match-Fixing Along With Two Match Officials

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued provisional suspensions to West Indian all-rounder Javon Searles and two team officials following a series of anti-corruption breaches. The charges stem from an extensive investigation into the Bim10 Tournament 2023/24, a T10 league held in Barbados under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies (CWI). Searles, a veteran of the Caribbean Premier League and a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player, faces four distinct charges for allegedly attempting to fix or improperly influence matches during the tournament.

Chitranjan Rathod, owner of the Titans franchise, and team official Trevon Griffith are also on the suspension list.

The Breakdown of Charges

The investigation has revealed a deep-seated attempt to manipulate match proceedings. According to the official ICC release, the trio faced the following specific charges:

Javon Searles: Faces four charges under the CWI Code, primarily for his role on the field and failure to report illegal approaches.

Chitranjan Rathod (Titans Owner): Faces three charges relating to the facilitation of corrupt activities within his franchise.

Trevon Griffith (Official): Faces five charges total, four under the CWI Code and one additional charge under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code involving separate international fixtures.

Detailed List Of Breaches

The charges against the three individuals involve several critical articles of the CWI and ICC codes designed to protect the integrity of the sport:

Article 2.1.1 (Fixing and Contriving): All three are accused of fixing, contriving, or improperly influencing the result, progress, or conduct of matches in the Bim10 tournament.

Article 2.1.4 (Solicitation): The trio allegedly solicited, encouraged, or facilitated other players and support personnel to commit corruption-related offenses.

Article 2.4.4 (Non-Cooperation): Charges were laid for failing or refusing to cooperate with the designated Anti-Corruption Official during the investigation.

Article 2.4.2 (Failure to Disclose): Specifically for Searles and Griffith, this involves the failure to report approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct to Cricket West Indies.

Article 2.4.7 (Obstruction): In a separate charge, Trevon Griffith is accused of obstructing the investigation by concealing or tampering with evidence that could have been vital to the case.

A Growing Investigation

This development is part of a wider anti-corruption probe that recently saw USA star Aaron Jones suspended for similar breaches. The ICC and CWI have signaled that they are taking a zero-tolerance approach to "league-hopping" corruption that targets smaller domestic tournaments.

The trio has been under suspension since March 11, 2026, and has been granted 14 days to formally respond to the charges. Until the disciplinary proceedings are concluded, all three remain barred from any involvement in professional cricket.