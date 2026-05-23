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HomeSportsCricketRed Ball Out, Pink Ball In? ICC Set To Introduce Major Rule Changes: Report

Red Ball Out, Pink Ball In? ICC Set To Introduce Major Rule Changes: Report

The ICC is considering major rule changes across formats, including pink ball use in Test matches, shorter T20I breaks and allowing head coaches on the field during ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 May 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC considering allowing head coaches onto field during ODI drinks breaks.
  • T20 International innings breaks might be reduced from twenty to fifteen minutes.
  • ICC may allow pink ball use in Tests for weather disruptions.

Test Cricket Rule Changes: The International Cricket Council (ICC) could soon bring in several major changes across international cricket, with new proposals currently under discussion ahead of the board meeting scheduled in Ahmedabad on May 30. From allowing head coaches onto the field during drinks breaks to reducing innings intervals in T20Is and even introducing pink balls in regular Test matches under special circumstances, the ICC, as per a report by Cricbuzz, is considering multiple updates to playing conditions across formats.

Pink Ball In Regular Tests? ICC Considering It

Perhaps the biggest talking point is around Test cricket. The ICC is reportedly considering allowing teams to switch from a red ball to a pink ball during a regular Test if bad weather delays play and both teams agree to continue under lights.

The proposal would only happen with mutual consent before the series begins. While the finer details are still being worked out, the rule is expected to come into effect from October 1 if approved.

The discussions were also part of the ICC Chief Executives Committee meeting held virtually this week, with Sourav Ganguly among those involved. All eyes are now on the ICC Board meeting later this month.

Head Coaches May Soon Step Onto The Field

One of the most talked-about proposals is allowing head coaches to enter the field during drinks breaks in ODIs. At present, only substitute players are permitted to come onto the ground with drinks.

If the rule gets approved, coaches will also be able to directly speak with players during those scheduled breaks.

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This already happens in T20 Internationals for tactical discussions, and now the ICC appears ready to extend that flexibility to the 50-over format as well.

T20I Innings Break Could Be Shortened

Another key proposal could impact T20Is. The ICC is considering reducing the innings break from 20 minutes to 15 minutes. If approved, teams will have less time between innings to reset, plan and prepare for the chase or bowling innings.

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It may seem like a small change, but in a fast-paced format like T20 cricket, even five minutes can make a difference.

Umpires Could Get HawkEye Support For Suspect Actions

The ICC is also planning stricter checks on bowlers with questionable actions.

Under the proposal, on-field umpires may get access to HawkEye technology during matches to monitor illegal bowling actions more closely.

The exact process is still unclear, but the move signals a stronger push toward keeping bowling actions under tighter watch.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the ICC thinking about introducing pink balls in regular Test matches?

Yes, the ICC is considering allowing teams to switch to a pink ball in Test matches if bad weather delays play and both teams agree to continue under lights, with mutual consent.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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